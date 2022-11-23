Here is a list of the East Tennessee Middle School Football Conference’s All-Conference selections, a group that includes 16 local players. Each selection includes a description of each player provided by their coaches.
Maryville
Will Jones: The two-year starter at quarterback and defensive back led the team in scoring, breaking the school records for passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns . Jones also led the team in interceptions and pass deflections. He was the Offensive MVP of the conference championship game.
Colton Foust: Foust was one of the team’s leaders in receptions, receiving touchdowns and yards per catch. He also started at defensive back and logged numerous pass deflections and tackles on the perimeter.
Thomas Manu: Manu led the team in receiving touchdowns and catches of more than 20 yards. He also acted as the team’s return specialist and started in the secondary.
Dax Cole: Cole is a hard-nosed running back who was never brought down on first contact. He also led the team in tackles as a starting linebacker. Cole was the Defensive MVP of the conference championship.
Brenton Campbell: Campbell led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He also was one of the team’s leading tacklers at outside linebacker.
Brody Adams: A two-year starter at center who was a quiet leader that led by example. He also started at defensive tackle, where he made numerous short-yardage stops.
Heritage
Connor Wheeler: Connor played running back and linebacker. As a running back he led the team in rushing yards and total yards from scrimmage. As a linebacker, he led the team in tackles.
Rhett Hall: Rhett played several positions this year due to injuries to other players on the team and excelled at all of them. Rhett started out at linebacker, but later moved to defensive end after injuries occurred. On offense, Rhett played running back, receiver, and quarterback and scored at each of those positions. Rhett was truly a team player, doing what was ever necessary for the team to succeed.
Bryson Hawkins: Bryson played left tackle and defensive tackle this year and was the most consistent player on the line of scrimmage for Heritage this year. Very coachable young man, always asking questions and trying to get better.
William Blount
Steven Justice: Justice finished the year with 82 carries for 550 yards 2 touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 60 yards and 51 tackles, including 8 for a loss with 5 sacks.
Charles Bumbalough: Charles started the year at RB and moved to QB halfway through the season. Charles finished the year with 23 carries for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 61 tackles.
Mason Johnson: Mason was our defensive leader this year. He had 52 Tackles — 2 for a loss — and 2 interceptions.
Seymour
Duke Delozier: Delozier played quarterback and defensive back. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 482 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 198 yards and four more scores on 44 carries. He totaled 48 tackles — 4 for loss, 2 sacks — with 12 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
Grayson Davis: Davis played running back and defensive back. He amassed 372 yards and 7 touchdowns on 53 carries and logged 29 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 2 interceptions on defense.
Mason Brown: Brown played tight end and outside linebacker. He recorded 21 catches for 315 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 40 tackles, including 4 for loss and 2 sacks, with 5 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and 2 defensive touchdowns.
Corey Helton: Helton played offensive and defensive line, logging 61 tackles — 9 for loss, 5 sacks — 1 pass deflection, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.
Sevier County
Parker Newman: Newman is our most dynamic playmaker, big physical, and very athletic.
Jaxson Perry: Perry is our best overall player, great defender and a very good blocker.
Diego Decoursey: Decoursey has great hands, runs great routes. Blocks well down field. Plays strong corner, always in good position.
Cooper Newman: Newman is a very accurate passer, throws a very catchable ball, great teammate.
Lake Forest
Zayne McIntosh: McIntosh anchored our front line in the middle of our defense and created huge holes for our running backs on offense. McIntosh led our team in tackles with 41, including 27 for loss and 11 sacks. McIntosh also forced 2 fumbles and recovered 2 fumbles as well. Zayne also had 3 carries on offense for 10 yards and one touchdown.
Andrew Carroll: Carroll played middle linebacker and was the brains of the defense. Carroll had 30 tackles, including 6 for a loss and 3 sacks. On offense, Carroll carried the ball 6 times for 28 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Braylen Beard: Beard played tight End on offense and anchored the end of the defensive line at defensive end. He had 34 tackles, including 7 for loss and 3 sacks. Beard also had 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and one interception. On offense, he had 3 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Jullian Darity: Darity played running back and led our team in rushing with 79 carries for 474 total yards. Darity averaged 6 yards a carry and 53 yards a game. His season long was 56 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.
Padon Price: Price played quarterback and led our team in passing yards. He completed 18 of his 33 passes on the year (55% completion) for a total of 176 total yards. Price also carried the ball 36 times for 197 yards. Price had 3 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing scores.
