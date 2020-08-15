It was not hard to discern which softball teams hailed from East Tennessee on Saturday in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Spectators certainly made those home favorites known. At Sandy Springs Park in Maryville, fans cheered wildly for the Knoxville-based T4C squad, which won three straight games Saturday after losing its first on Friday to drop into the loser’s bracket.
Advancing that far is no small feat for a lower classification team from the area in a slow-pitch tournament regarded as one of the premier national stops for teams ranked as Class A and Majors. The four-day event features the top-ranked softball players in the United States.
“It’s big, especially being a local team here with all the big dogs,” said Matt Kisselburg of Maryville. “People don’t expect a lot.”
In its third elimination game of the day, T4C upset Class A squad SVC, 33-32, in walk-off fashion after notching a come-from-behind win over Riot. T4C’s impressive run came to an end Saturday night with a 35-2 loss to Class A power program Premier.
T4C was already flying high after its second win of the day in the afternoon. It trailed Riot by six entering the top of the fifth, which — because of things running behind as a result of weather — meant it was the team’s final shot at closing the gap. It did that and more. With 14 runs that inning, T4C took the lead for good en route to a 32-27 victory.
That was already enough to satisfy Kisselburg, who said his goal entering the tournament was to go 2-2.
“Now, we can only go up from here,” Kisselburg said ahead of T4C’s third win. “We were down early, and we just put it all together. Timely hits, and we made the outs in the field when we needed them.”
The championship game is slated for 12:30 p.m. today at Sandy Springs Park.
T4C was among four Tennessee teams who competed in the 52nd Smoky. The other three — Windy City Grille, Prodigy and Sniper — are based in Maryville.
Blount County’s squads all went 0-2, with Prodigy and Sniper eliminated Friday night and Windy City Grille playing its final game Saturday afternoon.
“Being in our hometown, it’s fun to play in this big of a tournament against the best teams in the country,” Windy City Grille co-manager Mike Henderson said. “We held our own. It was tough, but it was fun playing in front of hometown fans.”
On Saturday, Windy City Grille fell to Turnkey of North Carolina, 16-1, after a rain delay pushed their game from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Springbrook Park.
Hank Haun was responsible for Windy City Grille’s lone run with a solo homer.
“Ringing out our clothes from the morning was definitely a highlight,” Haun said in jest. “First and foremost, we want to have a good time — try not to get too amped up about it, but try to come out and compete.”
Field conditions were sloppy, but — despite the team’s struggles connecting at the plate — Windy City Grille looked sharp on defense. It managed to turn a double play to end the third inning while sustaining a single-digit deficit until the top of the fifth.
While Windy City Grille manager Josh Wade said the team didn’t perform as well as it would have liked, that’s besides the point.
“We’re local guys, and we’ve all grown up watching the Smoky Mountain Classic, so it’s big to be able to participate,” Wade said. “We all know what it means to get to play, and we really appreciate the invite. Our guys understand it’s important to get to represent our hometown.”
As for T4C, it cruised past Statewide of North Carolina, 29-9, Saturday morning to set up its second matchup of the day against Riot. T4C got off to a slow start in that game and entered the top of the fifth trailing, 24-18.
It was at that point things really started clicking, as T4C took advantage of the Smoky Mountain Classic’s allowance for unlimited home runs. The squad kicked off the inning with back-to-back homers before adding another three for a 32-24 lead.
As pitcher, Kisselburg said he wasn’t nervous in the circle entering the bottom of the fifth. Riot scored three runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome T4C’s top-of-the-inning performance.
“It was fun,” Kisselburg said with a smile. “I loved it.”
“We always expect to compete,” said Travis Hamm — a Seymour resident and member of T4C. “We know we can put up runs, so it’s about adjusting to their type of pitching and trying to keep up with them because they can always hit it.
“We just kept pushing and then took the lead at the end. That’s all you can ask for.”
