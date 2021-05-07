KNOXVILLE — It may have been the natural confidence Eden Frazier has while in the batter’s box or the exhaustion from a game nearing a four-hour duration, but the senior shortstop walked up to fellow senior Brecca Williams and told her this was it.
Frazier called her shot, shooting a single through the left side with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning to keep No. 4-seed Heritage’s season alive with a 8-7 walk-off victory over No. 6 Maryville on Friday at Bearden High School.
“She just loves the moment and she loves the game,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “She wants to be in that situation, and I just think that’s her demeanor. She’s never too high, never too low. She never lets her emotions get the best of her.”
Frazier’s second go-ahead hit against the Lady Rebels (13-20) this season — the first coming in the form of a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth on April 15 — sends the Lady Mountaineers (21-9-2) to the next round of the District 4-AAA loser’s bracket, where they will meet No. 2 Hardin Valley at 8 p.m. Monday at Bearden High School.
It was the conclusion of seven innings of nerve-racking softball, which started when Maryville senior third baseman drilled a three-run home run that gave the Lady Rebels a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth.
Maryville coach Nick Payne said Wednesday after the Lady Rebels suffered a similar heartbreaking defeat to William Blount that no lead felt safe with the season they have had, and those words proved true once again.
Heritage pulled within one in the bottom half and then tied it up when Maryville senior center fielder Campbell White dropped a fly ball that allowed freshman Ellah Wheelon to score.
The Lady Mountaineers made a bid to end it before extras, loading the bases with nobody out, but junior pitcher Brooke Bentz, who has battled a hip injury throughout the season, re-entered the game and escaped the jam to prolong the Lady Rebels’ season.
“She’s a fighter,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “We took her out in the fifth and went with (freshman) Bekah (Duck) to try and give them something different, but I kept asking (Bentz), ‘Are you good,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’
“She knew what was on the line, and to be able to fight through the injury she has fought through all year, it just speaks volumes about who she is as a kid and a player.”
Both teams went scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings. Each half inning started with a runner on second starting in the 10th, and Maryville scored first only to be answered by Heritage in the bottom half.
The Lady Rebels once again jumped ahead in the top of the 11th when Allie Hemphill scored after Heritage center fielder Carley Pickens could not get under a fly ball. Sophomore left fielder Madison Phillips tied it at 7 with a RBI single, and then a Williams single and a walk by sophomore right fielder Kendal Correll loaded the bases for Frazier, who once again delivered in the clutch.
“A moment like that just gets your heart going and makes you want to leave it all on the field,” Frazier said. “We weren’t about to lose to Maryville. As soon as we tied it up (in the seventh), we knew we had it. We just had to keep fighting.”
No team has shown more fight than Maryville this tournament, hitting the rest button on a disappointing regular season only to have its season come to an end on two extra-inning defeats to county rivals.
“We had a hard season, and they still showed up,” Payne said. “When the tournament started, it was like a different team birthed. I can’t ask for anything more.
“All year we’ve talked about life being difficult at times, and I hope that they take the lesson of adversity, whether it’s in a job, in a marriage or college, I hope they learn to fight through everything. That’s what I want to instill in them — a fight no matter what the score is or who the game is against.”
Heritage, on the other hand, gets to live to see another day, although it will face a team that it was swept by in the regular season.
The Lady Mountaineers are hoping the third time is the charm.
“I think if we come out hot than we’ll definitely do well, especially if we find a way to score early,” Frazier said. “Hopefully we can get that win, too.”
