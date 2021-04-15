Maryville coach Nick Payne, junior pitcher Brooke Bentz and the rest of the Lady Rebels huddled inside the circle, plotting how they wanted to go about pitching to Heritage shortstop Eden Frazier.
Frazier assumed she was going to get walked with first base open after she hit a grand slam in the inning prior, but Bentz wanted the opportunity to go after Frazier and redeem herself.
Frazier made Bentz pay for that decision, belting a three-run home run down the left-field line in the sixth inning to lift Heritage to a 7-4 come-from-behind victory over Maryville on Thursday.
“I think everybody thought they were going to walk me,” Frazier said. “… When I got that pitch, I just wanted to see the ball hit the bat. That’s all I think every time I swing.”
Maryville (5-12, 2-7 District 4-AAA) was three innings away from a potential season-changing victory after scoring two runs in the second on back-to-back RBI hits from senior Hadley York and sophomore Kennedy Oliver and and two more off solo home runs from senior Kendal Pitts and Bentz in the fourth before Frazier handed them another agonizing defeat.
Heritage freshman Ellah Wheelon was hit by a pitch after pinch-hitting for Carley Pickens with one away in the fifth and senior catcher Brecca Williams followed with a double. Sophomore center fielder Kendal Correll walked to load the bases for Frazier, who widened her stance and focused on staying on her back foot after jumping out in front during her first two at-bats.
The slight adjustment paid off as she belted the second pitch she saw from Bentz well over the left-field fence to tie it up at 4.
“After the second home run she said, ‘Widening my stance worked,’” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said with a laugh. “It was just a minor adjustment, but that’s who she is. She’s a great kid who listens and is very coachable.”
The Lady Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3) got back-to-back singles from senior pitcher Joslyn Barton and freshman first baseman Claire Foister on their ensuing two at-bats, but Bentz notched consecutive strikeouts against freshman third baseman Kenna Hicks and sophomore second baseman Kylee Thomas to prevent Heritage from pulling ahead.
Sophomore right fielder Madison Phillips and Pickens wasted little time creating a new scoring opportunity in the sixth, leading the frame off with back-to-back singles.
Payne considered relieving Bentz for freshman Bekah Duck, but ultimately stuck with his ace. It almost paid off as Williams was called out for batter’s interference after a bunt attempt bounced up and hit her as she exited the batter’s box, which was then followed by Bentz striking out Correll to get within an out of escaping the jam.
Instead, Frazier turned on a 1-2 pitch and jogged around the bases before celebrating with her teammates at home plate.
“We talked about (giving the ball to Duck) midway through, but until that fifth inning, it really was a good pace,” Payne said. “(Bentz’s) pitch counts were staying low and we were just running with our ace. We felt confident about that.”
Barton walked a batter in the top of the seventh, but that was the only baserunner she allowed to close out a complete game in which she allowed four runs on four hits while striking out 10.
Maryville has allowed miscues and rallies from opponents to snowball all season, and its loss against Heritage was the latest example, but it once again showed that it if can learn to flush the negatives that is more than capable of contending in the district tournament.
“We’ve talked all year about fight and having that mentality of the next pitch and moving on,” Payne said. “I think we still have work to do mentally, but this district tournament is going to be fun, and it’s really going to be the team that can overcome the mistakes that they make. We just have to figure out a way to progress. Even with things are rough, we have to find a way to keep battling.”
The Lady Rebels’ hopes of a high seed in the district tournament may be long gone, but Frazier’s two bombs keep the Lady Mountaineers in play for a top-two seed that would grant them home-field advantage until the championship game.
“We were really down after last night, and I think those early innings were the result of a hangover after last night’s loss, but to come out and figure it out late in the game was a big momentum boost,” Sherman said. “We’re not out of the race yet. We have three losses in the district. Farragut doesn’t have any, but the other two teams have two, so we just have to find a way to beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.