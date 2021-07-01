KNOXVILLE — As of July 1, student athletes can use their name, image and likeness (NIL) for compensation as approved by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, ushering in a new era in college athletics.
Within minutes of the policy going into effect on Thursday, several college athletes announced paid sponsorships and the launch of personal brands, including players at the University of Tennessee.
Tennessee redshirt wide receiver Grant Frerking, who serves as the CEO of Atlanta-based landscaping company “Metro Straw,” is already paying teammates sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer and senior wideout Velus Jones Jr. to sponsor his company on their respective social media platforms.
Tennessee basketball senior standout and fan favorite John Fulkerson also announced a profile on the popular celebrity shoutout platform “Cameo” where he can send anyone a personalized message for $50 as did quarterback Joe Milton for $10.
Cameron Walker, who was hired as Tennessee’s deputy athletics director for competitive excellence in January, addressed the media on Friday on the parameters of the new NIL laws, the role of compliance officials within the UT athletic department and what opportunities are available for student-athletes.
According to Walker, educating players was the first step and the biggest emphasis in adjusting.
“I think it’s really how can we put our student-athletes in the best position possible, to expand their personal brands and put them in a position of value that can work for them,” Walker said. “We want to educate them in a way to do so smartly. We need them to make intelligent decisions, and I think education is the key to empowering them and helping them make the right decisions for their brand.
“Those have kind of been the two things. We want to empower and educate and I think that’s what we’ve done with this new plan.”
According to the NCAA’s website, players can legally receive payments through checks, cash, products, goods or mobile payment applications through student-athlete appearances, camps, autograph signings, clinics and the promotion and/or advertisement of products.
But the monumental shift in the NCAA’s policy in compensating college athletes wasn’t one that happened over night. The subject has been in the national spotlight, as well with states signing NIL laws that sped up the NCAA’s own approval.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the Name, Image, Likeness Bill in May and UT athletics had been preparing for the official change well before July 1, including partnering with NIL-focused firm Altius Sports Partners.
“I think we’ve talked to, as well as our partners outside, we’ve sought a lot of counsel,” Walker said. “They were well underway prior to me even getting here in January. They had a pretty solid plan in place, and I bet we attacked this at least weekly, if not daily since then. We’ve consulted with other schools, with the SEC, the NCAA, certainly we were involved with the state law that came out.
“We’ve really tried to expand it. Information, I think, is power, and I think in this situation we’ve really tried to peek around corners and see what’s ahead. The better we can anticipate it, the better we are to put our student athletes in a position where they can be empowered.”
While the subject to fairly pay college athletes for their services in some form has been debated for decades, the new NIL law has its stipulations such as the income they make being taxable as well as what businesses or brands student-athletes can and cannot sponsor based on Tennessee’s determination of how that business or brand reflects on the school.
Because of certain limitations, Walker and Tennessee pride itself on its infusion of education into its adjustment to NIL and the athletics department and school have worked closely together to ensure that education through the classroom before players take advantage of the opportunities NIL offers.
“As far as taxes, (the student-athletes) are on their own,” Walker said. “These are their own business entities, it’s a step. But they’re ready for it and that’s why we’ve really tried to focus our NIL program on education and making them aware of what these situations are and the consequences...I think that’s a huge component. One of the ways that I think differentiates ours is our education.
“I think a lot of schools are doing a lot to help their student athletes to be in a good position but rather than 20-30 minute sessions, those who are serious about it can get a minor here. We partnered with our school, the university has been overwhelming in the way that they’ve helped us as has the Haslam School of Business and others. It’s really been beneficial for us to partner and get a long term thing for our student athletes ... They’ll be able to expand a little more.”
