GATLINBURG — The signs were there more than an hour before tip-off.
Though Karli Haworth scored 20 points before fouling out and Macie Ridge added 19, Alcoa’s effort issues doomed it Friday in Gatlinburg as the Lady Tornadoes suffered their first district loss of the season, 60-55.
The Alcoa girls basketball team came into its District 2-2A bout at Gatlinburg-Pittman with the wrong mindset, according to coach David Baumann, and it was apparent even when the Lady Tornadoes’ JV team played its game prior to the varsity contest.
“Gatlinburg-Pittman played harder than us,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “I thought Gatlinburg-Pittman hit shots and we didn’t. I didn’t like our mindset. In the start of the JV game, it started there. Our mental mindset wasn’t where it needed to be. Our attitude wasn’t where it needed to be.”
The Lady Highlanders (20-7, 7-1 District 2-2A) led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Tornadoes (15-9, 5-1) battled back in the second, despite G-P seeming to have an answer for every right move they made.
Within two minutes before halftime, Haworth nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 23-18, but Gatlinburg-Pittman then hit a three of its own; the same happened to end the second period, as the Lady Highlanders responded to a Lauren Martin three with another long-distance make at the halftime buzzer.
Though G-P held a 45-32 advantage to start the fourth quarter, Alcoa again fought through it, cutting the deficit to single digits. In a chippy final period, several technical fouls were called and Haworth, Alcoa’s leading scorer, fouled out.
Martin made another three with just 20 seconds remaining, but the Lady Tornadoes simply didn’t have enough possessions left to stave off the Lady Highlanders’ win.
Another issue for Alcoa against G-P was its lack of consistency on offense; though Haworth and Ridge, typically its top offensive performers, still lit up the box score, off-and-on shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, hampered the Lady Tornadoes while battling a Lady Highlanders team that already had six district wins prior to Friday.
The loss marked a deviation from a strong end to the regular season for Alcoa, which had won seven straight games and was undefeated in district play before entering Gatlinburg-Pittman's gym.
“We took it easy yesterday in practice because I felt like we needed to after having two rough road games, and I’m not sure that was the (right) move now with the way we played tonight," Baumann said. "It may be some tired legs; that’s not an excuse, that’s just the fact that we just played lethargic I felt like for probably at least two-and-a-half quarters, maybe three.
“It wasn’t a full quarter we played well, but off and on, we played hard for a quarter. They just played with a lot more sense of urgency than what we did tonight.”
The Lady Tornadoes will have a chance to regain momentum when they play at Oak Ridge on Monday.
“I hope (it is a wake-up call),” Baumann said. “I told the girls, they played inspired and we didn’t. They hit shots and we didn’t, but we still came on the road and lost by five. So I think we can be a lot better. I think if we fix some mindsets and some effort, then we’ll be okay.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders 88, Alcoa Tornadoes 69: Jahvin Carter did all he could.
Alcoa's sophomore standout had the type of night Friday that high school players yearn for, scoring 33 points and nailing a whopping six 3-pointers. Gatlinburg-Pittman's defense had no answer for him.
Unfortunately for the Tornadoes, the Highlanders had an answer for the team as a whole. Alcoa couldn't translate Carter's individual success into a victory, dropping a District 2-2A bout with Gatlinburg-Pittman, 88-69.
"When you come into tonight's game plan of what you need to do to win on the road, I didn't feel like we did it," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "When you don't do it and you're not together on it, you lose."
The Tornadoes (11-14, 6-1 District 2-2A) had previously been on a hot streak; they entered Friday's game having won five of their last six games.
All of those wins were over district foes and came before Alcoa lost to Fulton, a non-district opponent, on the road Wednesday.
Carter's impressive performance mostly came in the second half; he scored nine points in the first two quarters, after which Gatlinburg-Pittman led 41-25, then tallied 24 across the third and fourth periods.
He scored 19 of Alcoa's 27 total points in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers in the period. He was responsible for every three Alcoa made against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
"Jahvin's always had the ability to score," Collins said. "He can create for himself at all three levels. He shoots it well, can get to the cup, great mid-range game. We're very fortunate in what he brings and the load he carries because to do what he's doing night-in and night-out, when you're the keyed-in guy on the scouting report, it's not easy to go out and be able to score like that.
"At the same time, what's going to hurt us is we've got to continue to have threats down the stretch and multiple guys stepping up and some balance alongside of him. I think to an extent that's missing, but credit to him. He's really been phenomenal and, again, what he's doing is not easy. I'm proud of him."
The other Tornadoes to score in double-figures were Jordan Harris (11) and Eli Graf (10). Three Highlanders, Ty Glasper (24), Grady Branton (22) and Carlos Orr (20) all contributed at least 20 points.
Alcoa allowed seven 3-pointers to Gatlinburg-Pittman, four of which came from Branton.
With an overall win-loss record under .500 but a highly impressive district mark, Alcoa has proven that although it struggled in the season's earlier stages, it can dominate in district play.
That will be key for the Tornadoes in the postseason, when they will have to advance through the district tournament to move ahead.
"I think each game is its own entity," Collins said. "You put together keys that have to be done to win each game. I feel like in maybe our previous five or six (games), we've been hitting on those keys and we've put a good product out on the court, and it's about guys just going out and doing their job and not being extraordinary, but just kind of being simple and executing on both sides of the ball."
