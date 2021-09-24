William Blount coach Phillip Shadowens never questioned if his team’s effort was there. It was a lack of execution on the Governors part that cost them a winnable game.
“Lot of fight. Lot of grit,” Shadowens told the Daily Times. ”Not always perfect plays, obviously. We made some mistakes along the way. Missed out on some opportunities, but no complaints with great effort.”
William Blount dropped a heartbreaker to Sevier County, 28-21, on Friday at Mike White Field. After falling down two scores late in the fourth quarter, the Govs (1-5, 0-1 Region 6-1A) mounted their best comeback effort, but ultimately came up short.
“Look, our kids are resilient,” Shadowens said. “They came back, did some really good things. End of the day, we didn’t do enough to win.”
The individual performances were there for the Govs. Junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer turned in yet another solid night, completing 12-of-26 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another. Brandon Keeble and Job Matossian both caught long touchdown passes, and junior running back Eli Walker rushed for nearly 100 yards.
It was two second-quarter mistakes that did William Blount in — a botched snap on a field goal and a Clemmer interception. Both blunders led to a Sevier County touchdown.
“We’ve just got to do it for 48 minutes,” Shadowens said. “We’re not in the position that we can have bad series, bad five minutes, bad six minutes, and we had that in the first half, and it got them the lead.”
With a 7-0 lead, Shadowens sent Matossian out for a 46-yard field goal that never got attempted. The holder lost control of the snap, leading to a turnover-on-downs.
Sevier County scored six plays later to complete a nine-point swing.
The Governors attempted to counter the Smoky Bears’ momentum after a kick return set them up near midfield, but Clemmer’s inexperience peeked through, as he was picked off. Once again, six plays later, the Smoky Bears were celebrating a touchdown and their first lead.
“I’ve got to eliminate the turnovers and eliminate the dumb plays,” Clemmer said. “Like on that interception, we didn’t have it, I should have just thrown the ball out of bounds. Coach (Shadowens) always says ‘It’s not a bad drive if it ends in a kick.’ If we have to punt, it’s better than a turnover.”
It was not as if William Blount could not make anything happen all night. Thanks to Clemmer’s two long touchdown passes to Keeble (35 yards) and Matossian (66 yards), the Govs were as close as a score with just under four minutes left. The result just wasn’t there in the end.
The Govs remain optimistic, though, even with the disappointment of losing one of their closest games of the season. They know in time, their hard work will pay off.
“We’re starting to believe we can win, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to finish the game and win the game,” Clemmer said. “If we keep working like we’re working in practice, and give this effort on game days, eventually the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.