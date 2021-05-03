The Heritage, Maryville and William Blount softball teams placed eight players on the All-District 4-AAA team on Monday.
The Lady Governors (19-14, 10-4 District 4-AAA) and the Lady Mountaineers (19-8-2, 9-5) each had three selections on the 21-player team. Junior third baseman Savannah Classon, senior second baseman Josi Hutchins and junior pitcher MacKenzie Blevins were picked from William Blount while senior shortstop Eden Frazier, senior catcher Brecca Williams and sophomore outfielder Kendal Correll were honored from Heritage.
Senior third baseman Kendal Pitts and freshman outfielder Kristy McCord were selected from Maryville (12-19, 5-10).
William Blount senior outfielder Maggie Garland and junior center fielder Olivia Kelly, Heritage senior pitchers Joslyn Barton and Olivia Smith and Maryville junior pitcher Brooke Bentz all received honorable mentions.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Govs face off against No. 6 Maryville in the opening round of the District 4-AAA tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hardin Valley Academy while No. 4 Heritage plays No. 5 Bearden at the same time at Farragut High School.
