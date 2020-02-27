Maryville understands how detrimental allowing a loss to linger can be in the postseason.
The Lady Rebels lost in the region championship game on a buzzer-beater by Oak Ridge’s Jada Guinn a year ago.
An inability to prevent an All-State guard from getting a clean look forced Maryville to travel nearly two hours to face Science Hill in the Class AAA sectionals, and the Lady Rebels fell short of their first state tournament appearance since 1999.
Maryville (26-4) enters its Region 2-AAA quarterfinal meeting against Clinton (18-15) at 7 p.m. Friday a week removed from its worst shooting performance of the season in a loss to Bearden to finish as District 4-AAA runner-up.
“This senior group has played in four consecutive district championship games, they’ve played in a region championship game and they’ve played on the road in a sub-state game,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “This is a seasoned group.
“We’re going to be OK. We just have to make sure we don’t let this loss become the next one, and I don’t think we will because the character is too high and the leadership on this team is too good to let that happen.”
A victory over Clinton would set up either a rematch with Oak Ridge from a year ago or a grudge match with county rival Heritage after the two split their regular season series.
Maryville boys
The District 4-AAA champions roll into their Region 2-AAA quarterfinal against Karns (13-17) at 7 p.m. Saturday as one of the hottest teams in the state and, they strive to reach their first sectional since 2015.
Maryville (26-4) has won 23 of its last 24 games, including a program record-tying 21 straight from Dec. 6 to Feb. 11, and its only loss came in the final seconds against No. 1 Cleveland.
Karns, on the other hand, enters the region tournament on a two-game losing streak.
Alcoa girls
The Lady Tornadoes were eliminated by Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Region 2-AA semifinals last season, and the two programs are the favorites in their respective quarterfinal matchups.
Alcoa (20-8) boats a deeper rotation than it did a year ago, which may benefit it in a potential rematch against Gatlinburg-Pittman, but first the Lady Tornadoes have to get past Union County (20-11).
Alcoa boys
Alcoa has failed to get past the Region 2-AA semifinal hump in three of the past four seasons, but the lone time it did, it reached the Class AA state tournament.
The Tornadoes (18-10), who open up against Pigeon Forge (15-14) at 7 p.m. Saturday, hope they can repeat history in the coming weeks.
Heritage girls
Heritage’s losses to Bearden and Farragut in the District 4-AAA semifinals and third-place game, respectively, mark the first time the Lady Mountaineers have lost consecutive games this season.
To avoid a third straight and season-ending loss, Heritage (24-7), which faces District 3-AAA champion Oak Ridge (27-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, will have to fair better against the press than it did when it fell behind early against Bearden.
William Blount boys
William Blount head coach Kevin Windle believes Oak Ridge, the Governors’ opponent at 7 p.m. Saturday, is “head and shoulders above everybody else” in District 3-AAA.
William Blount had an opportunity to avoid the Wildcats in the quarterfinals with a victory over Farragut in the District 4-AAA consolation game but failed to take advantage. The Governors, however, are still confident because of a defensive prowess that has allowed them to hold six of their last nine opponents under 50 points.
Greenback Lady Cherokees
Greenback (11-15) will attempt to reach the Region 1-A semifinals for the second consecutive season against Unaka (12-20), the team it beat a year ago in the quarterfinals.
Kiki Bishop scored a team-high 16 points in that meeting a year ago, including a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute that helped the Cherokees complete a fourth-quarter rally.
The King’s Academy girls
The Lady Lions (24-6) won their first Division II-A East Region championship on Feb. 21, and they can reach the state semifinals at Lipscomb University for the first time with a victory over Harding Academy (21-7).
