KNOXVILLE — Jordan Beck unloaded on a John Michael Bertrand offering, watching it sail through sky before turning to the Tennessee dugout, pounding his chest and spiking his bat to the Lindsey Nelson Stadium turf.
Drew Gilbert serves as Tennessee’s sparkplug, but with the junior center fielder serving a one-game suspension after being ejected for arguing balls and strikes on Friday night, Beck acted as the replacement.
The junior right fielder’s three-run homer was one of four bombs the No. 1 Vols hit in an eight-run fifth inning that propelled UT to a 12-4 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday to stave off elimination in the Knoxville Super Regional.
“I think the Beck homer really got us really excited,” graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “It’s really cool when you have an offense that can just put on that many runs in one inning.
“... The dugout is all on board, they all have your back and they all want you to do well. It’s a party in that dugout.”
Lipcius started the fifth-inning celebration with a solo home run off Bertrand, sending a 1-1 inside fastball off the batter’s eye in center.
Junior shortstop Cortland Lawson and junior left fielder Seth Stephenson followed with a double and single, respectively, to put runners on the corners for Beck.
All three were able to walk home after Beck blasted an 0-1 pitch over the patios in left.
Graduate catcher Evan Russell hit a solo shot two batters later to break a tie with Tennessee legend Todd Helton for the program’s career home run record, but he did not stay atop the list for long. Three at-bats later, Lipcius hit his second home run of the inning and the 39th of his career to draw even with Russell.
“You try not to think about that stuff, you try to just go out and play,” Lipcius said. “Of course, it’s impossible not to think about it, but like I said, it’s just a game and nobody is really chasing these records. It’s really cool after the fact that it happened.
“Todd Helton is one of the greats at Tennessee of all-time, and it’s really cool that two old guys (Lipcius and Russell) are hanging out there at the top.”
Notre Dame (39-15) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth, respectively, but never sustained a rally against sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander, who allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five over seven innings and a season-high 112 pitches (77 strikes).
Tennessee (57-8) capped a critical bounce-back performance with three runs in the seventh off a Lawson sacrifice fly, a throwing error by Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan that allowed Lipcius to score and a RBI double from redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega.
The Vols went 7-for-23 with runners on base a day after going 1-for-16 in the series opener. Each member of the initial starting lineup logged at least one hit, and the lineup will get an additional boost from the return of Gilbert for today’s series finale (TV: ESPN, 1 p.m.).
Tennessee is looking to clinch back-to-back College World Series appearances for the first time in program history while Notre Dame attempts to rectify its Game 3 loss to Mississippi State in last season’s Starkville Super Regional.
“It’s a ballgame, and you run around out there and you play,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Fortunately, our guys had a situation today where they got to know what it feels like to have to get it done or you go home, but at the same time, if you go home, you go home. Home is a good place to be. It ain’t life or death.
“All we’re looking for, whether it’s the pitcher, a pinch runner or a guy playing defense is go out there and compete. It’s the most important thing to me ... and I’m blessed with a lot of guys who do that. Sometimes it boils over and they take it to an extreme, but I think it’s comforting to come to work and know that guys are looking forward to competing and are willing to take challenges head on.”
