The Maryville softball team watched a one-run lead entering the fourth turn into a lopsided 13-3 defeat to Farragut on Monday at Farragut High School.
The Lady Admirals scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, six of which came with two outs, to take a 10-3 lead, and then scored three in the fifth to put the mercy rule into effect.
Maryville senior third baseman Kendal Pitts provided the only offense for the Lady Rebels, blasting a three-run home run in the top of the third. Maryville did not record another hit over the final two frames.
The Lady Rebels (3-4) will attempt to get back on track when they host Hardin Valley at 5:45 p.m. today at John Sevier Elementary School.
