ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL
BOYS
Porter 42, Eagleton 16
Porter (42): Brodie King 13, Hayden Gennoe 7, David Dando 6, Nate Reuhling 6, Landon Pickel 4, Cooper Pickens 2, Isaiah Dople 2, Cameron Whitehead 2.
Eagleton (16): Wells 6, Kincaid 2, Livingston 2, Salazar 2, Dial 2, Henry 2
GIRLS
Porter 20, Eagleton 12
Porter (20): Bailee Jones 10, Ava Anderson 4, Gwen Rice 4, Kelsey Burger 2.
