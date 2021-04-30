William Blount singles players Baylor Cupp and John Macon, the Maryville boys doubles team of Jax Kirby and Max Willkomm and the William Blount boys double team of Braden Arritt and Atticus Coulter all advanced to the semifinals of the Large Class District 4 tournament while Heritage's Laine McAmis, the Maryville doubles team of Rachel Huffer and Angelique Beswick and the William Blount doubles team of Estella Bookout and Emma Webb made it on the girls side Friday at Tyson Park.
Cupp defeated Maryville's Luke Keller, 6-0, 6-0, to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Farragut's Benji Cho at 8 a.m. today. Cupp could potentially face Macon, his doubles partner throughout the regular season, if Macon is able to defeat Hardin Valley's James Lea-Miranda.
Arritt and Coulter won both of their matches in straight sets, setting up a semifinal bout with Farragut's Ryan Miller and Will Brown. Kirby and Willkomm are on the other side of the bracket after beating Heritage's Carson Icenhower and Ty Icenhower, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinals. Kirby and Willkomm will take on Farragut's Spencer Breeding and Sean Van Tol.
McAmis defeated Lenoir City's Holly Jones in the first round and Maryville's Annie Milner in the quarterfinals to reach the semis, where she will take on West's Emma Long.
Huffer and Beswick defeated Heritage's Allison England and Sophia Taube, 6-3, 6-0, to set up a meeting with Farragut's Virginia Klenske and Iris Ye. Bookout and Webb knocked off Bearden's Medb Glatt and Sadie Maierhofer, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals and will face Farragut's Alexus Govert and Michelle Lin in the semifinals.
Winners of the semifinals advance to the finals at 11 a.m. and secure a spot in the Region 2 individual tournament.
