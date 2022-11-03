Brian Nix should have Eli Graf’s phone number on speed dial, if he doesn’t already.
Alcoa’s coach has called on the sophomore athlete plenty of times already this season, and that isn’t going to change as the Tornadoes embark on a playoff run in their quest for their eighth straight state title.
Graf starts at cornerback for the Tornadoes and has also served as their backup quarterback. At Alcoa, that often means taking over the position for half the game, or more, once there’s a large enough deficit on the scoreboard.
Those roles combined can be exhausting, but there’s a reason Nix and his staff have entrusted the sophomore with so much responsibility.
“He’s been trigger-man on trick plays, he can play quarterback, he can play slot receiver, he can play both sides (of the ball),” Nix told The Daily Times. “He’s probably our best cover corner. He got hurt last year, or he would have started as a freshman as a corner.
“Just a really good athlete. You’re talking about a kid that started at point guard (on the boys basketball team) his freshman year.”
On the season, Graf has recorded three interceptions, two pass breakups and 14.5 tackles. At corner, he’s aided by his experience playing quarterback; it helps him process what the offense is doing to make reads and plays on the ball.
Taking snaps at quarterback during blowout games is beneficial, too, because it prepares him for a potential future at a position he’s played since little league, one where his heart is the most.
“It gets me experience in in-game situations because most of the time in practice, it’s not going to prepare you for a game as much,” Graf said. “So if next year, I need to step up in the starting quarterback position, I’m ready for it. It just gets me prepared for when I need to take the bigger role.”
Offensively, Graf has completed 27 of 34 pass attempts for 351 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also tallied 175 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and 12 yards on two receptions.
Those stats exemplify the flexibility, and maturity, Graf has shown while lining up wherever Alcoa needs him any given Friday.
“We’ve asked a lot of him,” Nix said. “He was our backup quarterback, then he played a ton of receiver and didn’t play much quarterback. Then Wyatt McClure got hurt, and we moved him back and played him a lot at quarterback. He’s a guy that’s been really flexible and just been a team-first guy. He’s never once shown frustration or questioned anything we’ve done.”
“Really, just wherever they need me, I’ll always do it for the team,” Graf added.
Caden Buckles, who won Class 3A Mr. Football while leading Alcoa to its seventh straight title last season, took Graf under his wing, and current starting quarterback Zach Lunsford has continued mentoring him.
Their bond is bigger than positions on a depth chart.
“We’re like a brother relationship,” Graf said. “We always practice (together), hype each other up in games. If he’s down and I’m doing well, he’s going to hype me up and vice versa.”
As Alcoa continues its quest for another state championship, Graf is liable to line up at any skill position on the field, whatever is needed for the Tornadoes to inch closer to their goal.
Everyone, Graf included, is perfectly fine with that.
“The future is so bright for him,” Nix said. “He’s just skimmed the surface of his ability and what he can do. There’s probably eight or nine positions on the field that the kid could play. Extremely competitive. He comes out here to get better every day, doesn’t say a whole lot.
“You talk about good teammates, you give me five or six Eli Grafs, and probably nobody beats me.”
