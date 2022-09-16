Alcoa head coach Brian Nix made a major decision early in the week to start sophomore Eli Graft at quarterback.
The Tornadoes’ regular starter, senior Zach Lunsford, was dealing with a “nagging knee injury” from last week’s game against Maryville, and Nix believed their matchup with Pigeon Forge provided an opportunity to both rest Lunsford and give the sophomore Graf meaningful experience — even if it was just for one start.
“Eli Graf coming out tonight and starting at quarterback, he afforded us the luxury to let Zach heal,” Nix told The Daily Times. “He does a whole lot for us. He’s a kick returner, a punt returner. He’s a cornerback, he’s a receiver. Especially for a sophomore, we put a lot on his shoulders.”
Graf bore the pressure of an Alcoa offense coming off seven consecutive state championships and, most recently, an emotional win at Maryville with aplomb. The underclassmen signal caller completed 93% of his passes and threw four touchdowns in Alcoa’s 47-20 win over Pigeon Forge on Friday at Goddard Field.
It took one drive for Graf to get comfortable running the offense.
Alcoa (5-0, 3-0 Region 2-3A) stalled out in the red zone on its opening drive, failing to convert on a fourth-down attempt inside the 10-yard line.
A combination of a bad snap and missed block resulted in a turnover on downs and unceremonious beginning to Graf’s first start of the season, but once Alcoa started playing the fundamental football it is capable of, Graf and the offense took their tempo to the next gear.
“We had a bad snap, so we had a missed communication on the play,” Nix said. “Jordan (Harris) tried to pull it down out of the air, and that got us off schedule. We didn’t block. If we get a block on the perimeter on one of the swing passes to Luke Cannon, we score. It was just the little things.”
Alcoa scored on its next seven drives before the second- and third-string offense took over in the fourth quarter. The Tornadoes were the definition of efficiency over that stretch, averaging just over three plays per scoring drive. Only once did Alcoa need more than three plays to reach the end zone — an 11-play, 5-minute, 41-second drive in the second quarter.
However, it wasn’t all Graf. Trying to replace the offense missed in Lunsford’s absence, Alcoa’s pair of upperclassmen running backs, Harris and Elijah Cannon, stepped up in a major way. They combined for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Nix still knows there is room for improvement despite the lopsided final score — the Tornadoes allowed Pigeon Forge to run for nearly 200 yards. There was, however, one takeaway that reassured him ahead of Alcoa’s matchup with undefeated West High School next week.
Nix feels that Alcoa does not lose anything with Graf at quarterback. Lunsford was dressed and available to play if the situation had presented itself, but Graf’s performance was sufficient enough to let Nix give him the night off.
“Eli did a really good job. If Zach is not ready to go, he could definitely step in there and play,” Nix said. “Eli showed us tonight that he can be our quarterback if we need to.”
