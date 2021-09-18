KNOXVILLE — Giving up never crossed Eli Hames’ mind.
Three injuries in less than two years might have been enough to dissuade someone from continuing their football career, but Hames didn’t consider it.
After suffering a hip injury that sidelined him last season, Hames had Tommy John surgery stemming from his time as a pitcher for the Maryville baseball team last December.
Then the Rebels’ senior safety missed the first three games of the 2021 season due to a broken collarbone he suffered in football practice in the offseason, but he returned for the Alcoa game and is back contributing for Maryville.
“It’s been great,” Hames told The Daily Times. “Coaching staff has been great. Coach (Brandon) Waters in the weight room has got me back. Everything has been good, just being able to play with this team. It’s great being back.”
Hames started for a Rebels defense that held Bearden’s offense to just 106 yards of total offense in a 42-6 Region 2-6A win on Friday.
Maryville head coach Derek Hunt is glad to have him back in the secondary.
“Just his toughness and his ability to overcome adversity,” Hunt said. “A lot of kids would have said, ‘Look, this obviously ain’t for me,’ and he’s come back out here and just stayed at it and now he’s helping us win football games.”
While it wasn’t in Hames’ nature to hang up his cleats after the injuries piled on, his teammates were a source of motivation in his return to the field.
He couldn’t imagine not playing by their side on Friday nights.
“I never thought about (quitting football),” Hames said. “I love this team so much. It’s just a great atmosphere being around here. Even when I was hurt I was having a good time. Now it’s even better that I can play. Glad to be back.”
In return, Hames has been a motivation for his coaches and teammates.
Hunt notices the toughness and what it took for Hames to go from a surgery, to broken bones and back on the field as the Rebels push towards a state playoff run.
“He’s a special kid,” Hunt said. “I mean, he really is. He’s super tough, he’s battled three or four different injuries kind of all over his body. Here he is now starting for us at safety. We missed him the first three games of the season, but I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Don’t expect Hames to take his playing time for granted. He knows what it’s like to watch from the sidelines after missing Maryville’s 2020 campaign and it showed Friday in the postgame after Bearden as he celebrated with teammates at Bill Young Field in Knoxville.
“You can’t take it for granted, man,” Hames said. “I learned that last year when I got hurt and I was out for the season. It’s just great to be out here. Great to be with the team. I love it, man.”
