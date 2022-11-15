Eli Williams had never played a high school basketball game before Tuesday night. The freshman, in his varsity debut, started his career the way most athletes can only dream of doing.
Williams scored 25 points — 18 in the second half — as the Heritage boys basketball team rallied from a first-half deficit and defeated Sequoyah, 65-56, to open its season inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium. The Mountaineers went into halftime down two points, but Williams’ red-hot shooting kickstarted a one-sided run that saw them take the lead for good.
“Eli Williams played tremendously,” Heritage head coach Brad Flatford told the Daily Times. “Freshman in his first game had 25 (points). Nice way to start your career.”
Sequoyah, after a first-quarter deficit, rallied to tie Heritage at 34 all with three minutes left in the third quarter. That’s when Williams took over, hitting 3-pointers on consecutive possessions — draining the first from the corner and the second from the top of the key.
Williams hit another 3 before the end of the third, and those 9 points were the center of a 12-2 Heritage run to close out the quarter. He finished with 5 of Heritage’s 8 makes outside the arc. Beyond the scoring, Flatford felt that the freshman guard handled the basketball well in the final minutes of the game, something many of his teammates struggled to do.
“Obviously he shot the ball really well, but I also like the way he took care of the ball late in the game too when we needed him,” Flatford said. “We had the ball in his hands a lot, and I thought he did a really good job responding to that. Some freshmen might shy away from that, but he didn’t.”
Heritage slowed down its offense in the fourth and resorted to the same mistakes that nearly buried it in the first half. Trying to spark a rally, Sequoyah brought intense full-court pressure in the final minutes, and it nearly worked. The Chiefs cut what was much as much as a 19-point deficit in the third to a 9-point final.
Williams’ shining debut, however, was more than enough to lift the Mountaineers past their mistakes, something they hope to become accustomed to this season.
“We challenged a couple of players who came back and had a better second half on both ends of the floor,” Flatford said. “We had a couple of guys that we thought played soft, and they came back in the second half and played better for us. We knew defensively we were getting good stops, but sometimes our problem is taking care of the ball and executing our offense. We struggle with that at times. That’s something we’re going to have to work on all year.”
Heritage girls 63, Sequoyah 21: Heritage spent all offseason implementing a new approach that emphasized defense over the offseason.
The goal was to bring balance to an offensive-minded team that had several talented scorers, yet no stand-out defensive threats, and finally lift the Lady Mountaineers to their District 4-4A aspirations.
Heritage took the first steps towards that goal, using a suffocating defensive effort to down Sequoyah in its season opener. The Lady Mountaineers controlled the floor with their defense from the beginning, showing the signs of progress that head coach Rick Howard was hoping to see with the new system.
“We executed really well on defense,” Howard told The Daily Times. “We had a tough schedule in the preseason, so I think it’s gotten us ready to get better. We’re not there by any means, but we’ll get better every week.”
Heritage allowed only six points and two field goals in the first quarter, setting the tone for what would be a forgettable shooting night for Sequoyah. The Lady Mountaineers surrendered just 11 points by the halftime break.
The key in the first half for Heritage’s defensive success was constant full court pressure. The Lady Mountaineers swarmed Sequoyah’s guard as soon as the Lady Chiefs inbounded the ball, and more times than not, it resulted in a turnover. By the end of the first quarter, Heritage forced six turnovers and was well into double-digits by the end of the night.
“We work on it a lot,” Howard said of the full-court press. “We really had some good traps to make them turn the ball over.”
The Lady Mountaineers also grabbed 33 rebounds in the win, led by Chloe Heath’s 9 boards. Controlling the paint on both sides of the court, Heritage outscored Sequoyah, 19-10, in the second half and allowed four buckets.
With Heritage’s defense rolling, senior guard Bekah Gardner took over the contest’s scoring. She had a game-high 21 points, 19 of which came during the first two quarters.
Gardner, a Johnson University signee, has always possessed the ability to score with ease, but Howard felt that she made the improvements to make her game more complete, and it showed. Gardner had a pair of assists and steals along with the prolific scoring, commanding a Heritage offense that also got double-figure points from Heath (14) and Carsyn Swaney (10).
“Bekah’s got it in here, there’s no doubt about it,” Howard said. “She was our leading scorer last year, and I hope that she can continue. She moved the ball around, she had several good assists, too. It’s just not scoring. She led us out there and got people in the right spots.”
