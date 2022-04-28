Elias Dixon was in the exact position he had hoped to be in.
With his Heritage baseball team tied at six runs each with Lenoir City in the bottom of the eighth inning, Dixon stepped up to the plate knowing one hit is all he needed with Luke Johnson standing on third.
Dixon didn’t think twice about what was at stake. Instead, he embraced it and his confidence paid off on a 2-1 pitch that he knocked through the gap between first and second base and into right field to bring Johnson home and walk-off the Panthers, 7-6, on Thursday.
“I knew (Lenoir City pitcher Mason Randolph) was throwing outside pitches and he gave me two in that at-bat,” Dixon told The Daily Times. “I was looking low and away and I hit it. As it was going, I saw the second baseman dive and I was thinking, ‘That’s what we want.’
“I like the pressure. I think it makes me perform better. When I’m going up there and it’s on me, I just like having that power in my hands. It feels good.”
Dixon’s walk-off opportunity was actually the second in as many innings for the Mountaineers (16-12), who twice had to overcome two-run deficits facing their final three outs.
The first happened in the seventh as Lenoir City (15-9) used a two-run sixth to go into the final frame up 4-2. Heritage answered by loading the bases on a Johnson double to right, a walk drawn by Nolan Cunningham and a Cody White single that set up back-to-back walks from Tyler Adsit and Dixon that plated two runs to tie it at 4-4.
“We were down pretty much the whole game,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “We had opportunities and (Lenoir City) came back and got two runs and our kids could have laid down but we just stayed the course. These kids don’t get shook. They kept playing.”
The Mountaineers were unable to get the walk-off run as Sean Galyon struck out on a full count and Brayden Cooper flew out to the warning track in center to end the inning. The Panthers were able to tally two more runs in the eighth on Grayson Vincil’s two-RBI single to grab the lead back at 6-4.
Even after continued pitching woes from Lenoir City’s bullpen, which used four pitchers, allowed Johnson to single on a line drive after fighting off nine pitches with one out and score Dylan Varitek to make it a one-run game in the bottom half, Panthers’ third baseman Evan Anderson had a chance to end the game after Tyler Adsit grounded straight to him.
All he had to do was field the ball and step on the bag for the third out, but the ball popped out of his glove and rolled into foul territory, giving Zander Melton time to score the tying run from third.
Dixon’s game-clinching hit happened in the next at-bat.
“That bat from Luke right there where he kept fouling pitches off, he battled and battled and battled and got that base hit,” Bennett said. “That was the bat of the night. We could have busted the game open early but (Lenoir City) made good plays. Sometimes it’s ugly, but you win.”
A day after upsetting District 4-4A leader Farragut in run-rule fashion, hits were largely hard to come by for Heritage throughout much of the contest, only stringing together eight.
In the first five innings, the Mountaineers loaded the bases four times and came away with just two runs, but the confidence in the dugout hardly wavered. It’s that kind of confidence that has benefitted the team in its last two outings.
“It’s very encouraging, to win an ugly game and win a game that has pressure,” Bennett said. “I mean, there was pressure that whole game. To come from behind, that’s big for our guys. It should be a confidence booster.”
“We have a few guys that pick the team up,” Dixon added. “When we were hot and started doing good, the dugout was really loud and really in the game. It’s just a good feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.