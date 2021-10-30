If Elijah Cannon’s sophomore campaign has been any indication, the Alcoa running back could leave behind a legacy in the Tornadoes football program.
Cannon already solidified his place in Alcoa football lore when he snagged a Caden Buckles’ touchdown pass to set up the go-ahead extra point and lift the Tornadoes past West in a thrilling 21-20 overtime win on Sept. 23, and after his latest showing against Austin-East on Friday, he could be a key part in another potential state championship run.
In a 64-0 drubbing of the Roadrunners at Goddard Field to close out the regular season, Cannon was responsible for three of Alcoa’s eight first-half touchdowns, scoring on runs of four and six yards and catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Lunsford just before halftime.
“I really think it starts with preparation in practice,” Cannon told The Daily Times. “You know, getting the small details down and everything like that. I think we did a really good job of preparing for this (Austin-East) game and executing.”
Cannon’s focus on those “small details” began in the summer, where he worked to perfect his game in offseason conditioning and drilling.
So far, it’s paid off and the Alcoa offense is benefitting the most from it.
“I don’t mean to say that I’m different than other people, but I take football really serious, and in the offseason I’m always paying attention to details,” Cannon said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s footwork, weights, my form, just catching the ball and stuff like that. I’m always working on that stuff, so I think that’s helped me a lot with what I’ve been able to do.”
Buckles is excited to see where Cannon’s career takes him, especially with what he has provided so far this season both as a running and down field threat.
“The biggest thing about (Cannon) is he’s just a sophomore,” Buckles said. “The poise he has, the intelligence he has on the football field, his size, strength, his speed, everything about him, he’s a D1 football player. For me to say that about a sophomore right now, I can’t wait to see him senior year. He can do it all.
“He caught passes tonight for touchdowns, he ran for touchdowns, he ran people over, he’s got all the components of a great football player and you love to see that in young kids.”
Cannon’s head coach, Gary Rankin, sees that potential, too.
“Elijah is a great football player,” Rankin said. “He can do everything. Run, throw, catch. He can do it all. He had a good game. His future is bright. If he keeps working hard in the weight room and doing things that he needs to do to develop himself then he’s going to have a career after this one.”
It’s hard for Cannon not to hear the praise from his teammates and coaches, especially after performances like he displayed against Austin-East, but he tries to not let that get to him too confident.
“I’m pretty excited (about the future),” Cannon said. “I hear what people tell me and it makes my head a little bigger than it probably should be, but I try to stay humble and keep my head down and keep working.”
He will have an opportunity to help bolster his high school career even more, starting next week with the first round of the Class 3A playoffs as Alcoa will embark on its pursuit of a seventh straight state title.
Before that happens, Cannon knows where his focus needs to be. So far, it hasn’t failed him.
“You know, really, like I said earlier, (there’s) small details I can correct,” Cannon said. “We don’t really have time right now for mental mistakes so it’s kind of like, you’ve got to get the small details in and perfect everything.”
