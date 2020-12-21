After the Seymour boys fell to Elizabethton, 67-38, during the Heritage Christmas Tournament on Monday, their coach Blake Carr challenged the Eagles to adopt a soldier’s mentality.
Like soldiers, he wants his players to weather adversity and to grow by learning from their mistakes. He didn’t think Seymour accomplished either against the Fighting Cyclones (6-2). The Eagles (0-9) committed 25 turnovers and allowed Elizabethton to finish the game on a 28-5 run.
“I feel like the game should have been a lot closer than it was,” Carr told The Daily Times. “We kind of took a seat there during the last four minutes of the third quarter and going into the fourth. We were like, ‘Alright well, here you go.’ … I think we played soft. We made lackadaisical passes and our effort was lackadaisical. If they want to win games, they are going to have to be able to take it and want it.”
Carr knew this season was going to be a challenge, considering Parker Aranas and Nic Childress were the only two players who entered the season with any varsity experience.
The Eagles showcased flashes of potential during stretches of Monday’s game. Connor Hilton buried two 3-pointer in the first quarter, as Seymour only trailed, 12-10, after the first eight minutes. After trailing, 31-20, at halftime, the Eagles battled to begin the second half. Stan Pennington drilled a baseline jumper, and Hilton sank a floater in the lane a couple possessions later to slice the deficit to 39-33.
But Seymour turnovers enabled the Cyclones to close both halves on big runs. They went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to build a 31-17 lead before Hilton splashed a triple at the buzzer. Late in the third quarter, they went on a 9-0 run to stretch their advantage to 48-33. Their lead continued to grow from there.
“Our problem is that when things start going wrong, we start feeling bad for ourselves,” Carr said. “It’s a mentality thing with us and being able to handle adversity. … I want them to stop looking at excuses like, ‘Oh gosh, they are faster than us. They are bigger than us — whatever it may be.’
“I want them to play with a chip on their shoulder.”
Carr reminded his players after the game they have a chance to bounce back and earn their first win against Maryville Christian on Tuesday.
“They’ve got to respond,” Carr said. “That’s part of the reason I’ve been frustrated is that we are doing the same stuff over and over again and we are making the same mistakes. … But we do have a quick turnaround, so we get another shot at it tomorrow.”
