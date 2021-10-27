Across a season that started with a thrilling overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman, Seymour’s mentality has evolved from hopefulness to confidence.
“I think the belief system has changed as the year has gone on,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “They’ve really bought in. You’ve just seen a change in their belief throughout the year of hoping they can win to coming in and thinking they can win.”
For two reasons, that belief will be key for the Eagles (6-3, 2-2 Region 1-4A) on Friday when they host region foe Elizabethton. The first is that the Fighting Cyclones (7-1, 3-1) are one of the toughest teams on the schedule; the second is that Seymour is coming off a 28-21 loss to South Greene and will need to bounce back in a big way.
“We came out a little flat (against South Greene),” Branton said. “Weren’t executing very well on either side of the ball. We kind of dug ourselves in a big hole. At halftime we made some adjustments and talked to our kids about their lack of effort in the first half. In the second half, they played a lot better. They didn’t give up, they kept fighting.”
The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth, so Friday’s game against the Fighting Cyclones should be a suitable preview of not only the talent they will face in the postseason, but of what they will bring to the table themselves.
“It’s a good measuring stick to see where we’re at heading into the playoffs,” Branton said. “Elizabethton obviously is probably going to be a state contender this year. Their one loss right now is to Greeneville, which we also played. We know how talented they are.
“Elizabethton is a big, physical team up front and they’ve got some athletes that do a lot of good things on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback is a phenomenal high school football player. He’s going to present a lot of problems in trying to stop him.”
