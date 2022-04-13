Ellah Wheelon knew instantly.
After she made contact with a Bekah Duck pitch, she watched confidently during her trek from home plate to first base as Maryville center fielder Emma Blankenship drifted back, the ball sailing over her head and towards the wall, out of reach.
As Wheelon rounded the bases, the entire Heritage dugout emptied onto the field to enthusiastically greet her. They had good reason. Her hit was a long time coming, lifting the Lady Mountaineers past the Lady Rebels, 5-4, in nine innings Wednesday at Heritage High School.
“I knew it was over (Blankenship’s) head,” Wheelon told The Daily Times. “I was just looking for a base hit and to move the runners over. I was filled with joy.”
Through the first four innings, it would have been hard to imagine the game between the two District 4-4A rivals ending as theatrically as it did. Heritage (13-5, 4-3 District 4-4A) jumped out to a 4-0 lead, scoring three runs in the second on a Madison Phillips two-run single and a Brooklyn Ranson RBI infield single.
The Lady Mountaineers added another run in the third after Kendall Correll grounded out to short, but a high throw allowed Roo Hayes to cross and extend their advantage to 4-0.
The throwing error was one of two costly mistakes on the Lady Rebels (10-7, 3-4) part that contributed to their early deficit.
“We gave it everything we had to come back in this game,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski said. “We just made too many mistakes early.”
Maryville had opportunities to cut into Heritage’s lead, getting a pair of runners on in the fourth but stranded both. However, it made the most of its baserunners in the fifth.
Blankenship led off with a single to right and Mara Johnson drew a walk with no outs to set up Kennedy Oliver’s two-run double into the gap in right-center field.
After Duck got out of a jam with a pair of runners on first and second in the bottom fifth, the Lady Rebels scored two more runs in the sixth, tying it up on a Isabel Allen infield single.
“We talk all the time about how we don’t care what the scoreboard says, we’re winning the game,” Michalski said. “That’s our motto. I think they really believe in that. It doesn’t matter if we’re down four, down seven, we’ll find a way.”
With every zero Duck threw up on the scoreboard after Heritage initially went up four runs in the third, it seemed like Maryville was in fact inching closer to finding away, but the Lady Mountaineers have made their own forte in close games this season.
Coming in clutch is something they’ve had to do numerous times, including in their first meeting with the Lady Rebels on March 24, overcoming a 8-1 deficit to win 11-10.
They had no doubt they would do it again.
“I was nervous, I got a little nervous there, I’m not going to lie. It shook me up,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “We were out there talking (in the postgame huddle) and I said, ‘Y’all are going to give me an ulcer.’ They said, ‘coach, if we’re going into the last inning, we’re always going to get it.’ Until they don’t, I’m going to believe them.”
Wheelon made a believer of him again when she drove her bottom of the ninth hit to the wall to plate the winning run from Kylee Thomas.
“We just know we have each other’s back,” Wheelon said. “We never give up. We always know we’ll pull through in the end.”
