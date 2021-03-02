Elsa Eckenrod admittedly had trouble falling asleep on Monday. All the Maryville College senior guard could think about was her team’s upcoming game today.
In the fall, she wasn’t even sure she was going to have a senior season. Still, she tried to maintain a positive attitude every day and encouraged her teammates to do the same. When the NCAA announced in February that it was canceling Division III winter championships, Eckenrod and her teammates didn’t despair; they just kept working and didn’t take any game for granted.
That mentality has paid off. The Scots (10-2, 10-2 USA South West Division) have an opportunity to win their first conference championship since 2016. They host LaGrange in the first round of the USA South West Division Tournament at 4 p.m. today. They swept LaGrange in the regular season, winning both games by an average margin of 10 points.
Eckenrod has played a huge role in Maryville College’s success. She averages 9.4 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding (3.9 per contest). She is also a team captain and one of the strongest vocal leaders on the team. She desperately wants a conference tournament championship before she graduates.
“I have never wanted it so bad before in my life,” Eckenrod told The Daily Times. “Now that you are so close and we have made it this far, you don’t want to give up. There are five days left of season, which is insane to say. I’m foaming at the mouth for tomorrow’s tipoff for sure.
“I honestly couldn’t be more grateful. I have friends on the other side of the country who aren’t playing right now, who don’t get to do anything. Even though there are some things that have been taken from us, like my parents can’t be here or anything like that, I’m still very thankful that I get to play the game.”
Eckenrod averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game during her senior year at Warren County High School, but wasn’t interested in continuing her basketball career at the college level. She initially decided to attend Maryville College because it was one of the few schools in Tennessee that offered a sign language major.
The Scots’ coaching staff recognized Eckenrod’s potential and didn’t stop recruiting her. When Eckenrod visited the campus in the spring of 2017, she received an invitation from former assistant coach C.J Dake to have lunch with the team. That one meal made Eckenrod realize that she wanted to play at the next level after all.
“I was like, ‘Man, these are my kind of people,’” Eckenrod said. “Everyone always wants to play college ball, but you don’t know if you truly can. I’m glad the opportunity came to me. I’m very thankful for that for sure.”
She’s made the most of that opportunity. She played backup point guard during her freshman year. She entered the starting lineup her sophomore year, and during the fall of her senior year, Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian informed her that she was going to be a team captain. Eckenrod was so excited that she immediately texted her mom the news.
Eckenrod acknowledged that she isn’t the only leader on the team. Senior Shelby Hix has delivered big plays in big moments throughout her basketball career. Klaire Varney is one of the best players in the USA South, averaging 16.5 points per game this season. Kelley Wandell has been productive in the post, totaling 9.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The two freshmen — Jordan Heifner and Hannah Jones — have quickly adjusted to playing at the college level.
Perhaps most importantly, Eckenrod said they all enjoy playing with each other.
That team chemistry has fueled Maryville College’s success this season. Eckenrod is hoping it propels the team to a conference championship.
“We said the other day that our team has AAU vibes … where it’s just lighthearted and you are doing it because you love the game,” Eckenrod said. “It’s not just me bringing the energy. I’ve got teammates all over bringing the effort, and we are just bouncing off each other. These girls make it easy to bring that positive attitude everyday and want to push everyone and hype everyone up. It’s been fun.
“This senior group is the biggest we’ve had since my freshman year so to come in with that many girls and to go out with that group. (Winning a conference championship) Is the only way you want to end your career.”
‘A special moment’
After the Maryville men’s basketball team defeated LaGrange, 88-81, on Saturday, Kevin Chong and Kordell Kah began preparing a surprise for Scots’ coach Raul Placeres.
The Scots had just secured their third regular season title in five seasons and their first during Placeres’ tenure. The Scots wanted to properly offer their congratulations. So when Placeres entered the visiting locker room, Chong and Kah doused him with water.
“We knew that the moment was big for him and we just wanted to make it a good moment for all of us,” Sanders said. “He’s helped us through so much this year. … He was more excited than we were. He was pumped. I was glad to see our coach like that. We went through a tough time last season. It was great to see him happy.
Placeres was thrilled that his players accomplished one of their chief goals of the regular season — earning a No. 1 seed in the USA South West Division Tournament. Now, the Scots (8-2, 8-2 USA South) will try to win the conference tournament when they host Covenant in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We put in a lot of work going through this COVID season,” Sanders said. “It’s been a strange season, but we were able to adapt and battle through adversity. It meant a lot to us to win the regular season because they had us at No. 2 and Covenant at No. 1, so that kind of left a chip on our shoulder. We just wanted to prove ourselves in the west division.”
The Scots had an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed when they hosted LaGrange on Thursday, but fell 88-76.
When Placeres watched film from the loss, he noticed a lot of laziness from his players. The Scots didn’t always box out and their intensity on defense was sometimes lacking.
The Scots made sure they corrected those mistakes on Saturday. They held LaGrange to 19% shooting from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Panthers, 42-30. Maryville College led by as many as 19 with four minutes to play.
They are expecting another challenge against Covenant on Saturday. They swept Covenant in the regular season, but Myles Rasnick had to bury a jumper at the buzzer to give the Scots a 64-62 victory. They know they will have to perform at a high level if they want to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
“The last five conference championships have been Covenant or us,” Placeres said. “We know that they are a formidable opponent, and we know how hard it is to compete against them. We have all the respect in the world for their program, but we don’t fear the opponent either. … It’s definitely going to be a really good game.”
