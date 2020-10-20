SEYMOUR — Seymour and Sullivan Central were tied for 78 minutes in Tuesday night’s Region 2-AA semifinal match before Seymour junior Emma Houser scored with 18 seconds left to give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 win to secure a Class AA sectional berth.
“That was a dog fight,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “That was a dog fight all the way through. They came out and played really well. … the one thing I know about our girls is they don’t give up and they’re not going to give up. They got out there and did exactly what we hoped they would do and they found a way to win.”
Seymour will host Greeneville in the region championship game on Thursday.
The game took on a physical tone right from the beginning with Seymour controlling the possession for most of the first half. The Lady Eagles were able to outshoot Sullivan Central, 10-5, in the first half, but the Lady Cougars struck first when Emma Niebruegge controlled a loose ball in the box off a free kick and snuck it past Seymour goalkeeper Lauren Horton in the 37th minute. It took Seymour under a minute to answer when Emily Glaspie caught the Sullivan Central sleeping and threw a long pass over the defense to Houser, who found Abby Wolfenbarger for the goal.
“That was real big because we got to see what we’re capable of doing,” Blaydes said. “Our girls know how to move the ball around and that was the first kind of light where we saw them move the ball the way they should have and put it in the back of the net. That’s what we do. We’re good at doing that. We just didn’t get it the way we wanted it most of the game.”
The strong defense returned to both sides in the second half with there being just a handful of scoring opportunities. Sullivan Central packed its defense halfway through the second half, limiting Seymour’s scoring opportunities. Seymour’s defense continued its strong play allowing just five shots in the second half, three of which were on net.
“Our defense played real well,” Blaydes said. “No. 17 (Rylie Patrick) is really quick. And we knew that’s how they were going to try to play. To get the ball to her and try to get her past us. The defense was ready for that. The defense does a great job with the anchor of Lauren in the goal. That gives us some confidence back there. We can play like we play. We don’t send all of them back like they did some.”
The game remained tied heading into the 79th minute until Glaspie headed a kick over Sullivan Central’s defense to a sprinting Houser, who was left with a one-on-one with the keeper.
“Oh my gosh I have to score,” Houser thought as she saw her breakaway chance.
Houser did just that, dribbling deep into the box before sneaking the goal past goalkeeper Jaelyn West in her third game back since suffering a broken arm that was expected to keep her out for the entire season.
“At first, I was devastated because I wasn’t even supposed to be able and play this season,” Houser said. “We got to 30 seconds and I thought, ‘I’m not going to lose my season when I just got back.’
“It felt really good to solidify it myself, but I couldn’t do it without Emily who’s my senior and I’ve played with since sixth grade.”
