SEYMOUR — Emma McCarter has been one of The King’s Academy’s most consistent shooters all season but, for whatever reason, the junior guard could not get one to fall during warmups.
She admitted to being a bit frustrated, that is until a teammate pulled her aside and offered a few words of encouragement. It was everything McCarter needed to hear, and it paid dividends for the Lady Lions.
McCarter drilled three of her first four 3-point attempts in the opening four minutes, 37 seconds to provide the spark for an offensive outburst in the first half that carried The King’s Academy to a 61-27 victory over Grace Christian — Knoxville in the first round of the Division II-A District 1 tournament Monday.
“Confidence is really important, and sometimes if you aren’t shooting well in warmups, you don’t really have that confidence,” McCarter told The Daily Times. “It’s a team thing, and you have to help each other and build each other’s confidence up.
“It was super fun to help my team get off to a good start and get a good win.”
McCarter scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter to peg the Lady Lions (13-12) to a 24-7 lead, and junior point guard Bailey Burgess picked it up from there.
Burgess logged 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second to cap a breakneck performance filled with transition layups created by a bevy of Grace Christian turnovers and long-distance makes that sent The King’s Academy to the locker room with a 46-9 advantage.
“(McCarter has) been shooting it pretty well all season,” The King’s Academy coach Blake Derrick said. “It’s contagious, and it spreads amongst everybody. It was a really good thing for us that she started knocking those shots down.”
TKA limited Grace Christian to three field goals in the first half and held them scoreless for a seven-minute, 18-second stretch that spanned the end of the first period and the beginning of the second.
The defense was a welcomed sight, but not more so than McCarter’s flurry, especially after The King’s Academy shot 4-for-30 from behind the arc against Grace Christian on Friday to conclude the regular season.
The cold streak did not extend past the weekend as the Lady Lions hit as many 3-pointers in the first half (9) as the Lady Rams scored total points.
“It’s a confidence thing,” Derrick said. “I just hope we do carry it over to the semifinal and hopefully we can get to the district championship again.”
The Lady Lions will face Christian Academy of Knoxville at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the opportunity to play for a district championship. The two program’s split their regular-season series.
The King’s Academy claimed the district crown a year ago en route to a Division II-A state runner-up finish and hope that it can have similar success this postseason after enduring an up-and-down campaign that featured an 0-8 start.
“It’s just a matter of staying calm and not getting frustrated, playing together as a team and playing like ourselves,” Burgess said. “If we do our job and we’re on, we can go as far as we want.”
