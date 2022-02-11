SEYMOUR — Standing outside his team’s locker room after Friday’s game, Seymour coach Greg Hernandez noted that senior Emma Watson had been through both good and bad times during her career.
This was one of the good times.
Seymour had just dominated Pigeon Forge, 55-13, on Senior Night, and held the Lady Tigers (9-17) to just two points in the entire first half, but that wasn’t the only notable stat.
Watson, the only senior for the Lady Eagles (24-5), scored all of Seymour’s 11 first-quarter points, putting on a show on a night meant to honor her.
“I had no idea,” Watson said. “I was definitely in the zone.”
Watson scored a game-high 17 points, and each of her three 3-pointers came in the first quarter. It was a meaningful game for a meaningful player, one whom Hernandez is especially proud of.
“I’m not going to miss her anytime soon because we’re going to be playing basketball for a little bit, I hope,” Hernandez said. “Emma means a lot. She’s the only one in her class. She’s the only one who stuck through it through the bad and now through the good, and I’m super proud of her because she could have quit at any time, but she didn’t. She stuck through it. She’s matured so much year by year by year, gotten better year by year by year.
“She’s put herself in a position now where this team is 24-5, going in for the postseason with an opportunity to do something special.”
The Lady Eagles went on an 11-0 run to start the game, with the Lady Tigers making their lone first-half basket near the end of the first period. Caiden Russell blocked a Pigeon Forge shot right before the buzzer.
Fittingly, Watson recorded a steal-and-score to conclude the first half.
“I loved it,” Watson said. “If it wasn’t for my teammates, we wouldn’t have been able to do it. I think we played really well as a team, and that’s what helped us hold them to two points.”
Pigeon Forge didn’t tally its second bucket until six minutes, 20 seconds remained in the third quarter, when the Lady Tigers hit a 3-pointer.
A running clock took effect in the final quarter, and Seymour emptied its bench, save for a moment when Hernandez brought Watson back into the game, then took her out soon after, allowing the crowd to cheer for the Lady Eagles’ veteran.
“I love how the team is as a program,” Watson said. “I love coach (Hernandez) and what he helps us with and coaches us. I love that the team is so close and I think that’s also what helps us on the court because (of) our chemistry off the court, too.”
Coming off a loss to Heritage just the night before, the Lady Eagles rebounded aptly and will head into the postseason with ample momentum.
“I think it had a lot to do with last night,” Hernandez said. “Just coming out flat and not ready. That game last night sort of showed us how fast we have to play, how physical we have to play, and the girls responded tonight to that. We just did a good job of making some open shots. Emma got us started with back-to-back threes.
“Plus it was Senior Night, so it was a special night. The girls were amped up for her.”
Pigeon Forge Tigers 59, Seymour Eagles 44: The seniors didn't opt for the spotlight.
During Seymour's Senior Night on Friday, the team's seniors were given the option to be taken out of the game against Pigeon Forge so fans could cheer and applaud them for their years of service to the program. They declined.
"I asked them, 'Do ya'll want to end the night on the floor or not?' Because sometimes you get the standing ovation and stuff," Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. "They said they want to end it on the floor, and that tells the type of people they are and type of players they are, young men they are. A lot of people want that curtain call.
"They wanted to end it with their brothers playing basketball. I couldn't ask for more than that."
Though the Eagles dropped Friday's game to the Tigers, it still marked a memorable night for Carr and his senior class.
"Stan (Pennington) has given me four years, Bryce (Chapman) has given me four years of just guts and heart. That's all I can ask for," Carr said. "I'm so proud of them. (Brendon) Harris came on this year. Football kid, bruiser. Love him to death. Leads our team in charges taken.
"He didn't have to come out. He could have just rode off into the sunset, get ready to go play at Maryville College, but he did and I'm glad he did. I'm a better coach for it, and hopefully he's a better young man for playing."
Though the evening was ultimately memorable for Seymour (3-26), the on-court action wasn't.
The Eagles battled with the Tigers (13-13) in the first half, using hot shooting to trim a decent Pigeon Forge lead in the second quarter to just four points, 28-24, by halftime, but a lackluster second half doomed Seymour to another loss in a season plagued by them.
"I think we got tired," Carr said. "It was our third game of the week. We have to play so hard to be in games, effort-wise. Third quarter, we had a little tired legs, Cam (Soulages) picked up a foul, Stan picked up a foul, so there's two out. That hurts us a little bit. Shots weren't falling, we were short. You could tell our legs were a little off. Free throws, same thing. Weren't hitting anything. Pigeon Forge was hitting some shots.
"They hit some shots, kind of stuck it to us a little bit. We tried to swing back at them and it didn't work. I think we kind of had a little letdown and you could see us let down. It was effort. I don't know if it was because we didn't want to; I just think we were tired, honestly."
Connor Hilton led Seymour in scoring with 12 points, followed by Soulages with 10.
The Eagles still have a chance for another win on their home floor, as they'll host Carter next Friday in district tournament play.
"It's bittersweet, it's Senior Night, but it's not their last game and it's not their last game at home," Carr said. "I told them, 'Guys, it's Senior Night, I'm proud of you. Thank you for all you've done, but I'm not saying goodbye yet because we're not done.'"
