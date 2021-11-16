SEYMOUR — The final minute ticked away as Emma Watson caught a pass in the corner with no William Blount defender in sight.
Seymour coach Greg Hernandez would have preferred the senior guard to waste more time, but she pulled up for a shot from behind the arc instead.
Hernandez could not argue with the final result.
Watson’s shot hit nothing but net, all but sealing a 44-42 season-opening win for Seymour over William Blount on Tuesday at Seymour High School.
“At the pace that we were going, I didn’t want that shot,” Hernandez told The Daily Times. “It’s one of those ‘No, no, no, no, good shot’ moments because it ended up being the deciding factor.”
Watson’s clutch shot with 30 seconds remaining staved off a William Blount rally that trimmed Seymour’s 10-point halftime lead down to one on two separate occasions.
The Lady Govs (0-1) limited the Lady Eagles (1-0) to two points in the third quarter and then The King’s Academy transfer Emma McCarter hit a 3 to open the fourth that made it 30-29.
Seymour answered with six unanswered points, but William Blount got it back to a one-possession game after another McCarter 3 and a layup from senior Faith Cooper.
Kaylyn Jarvis and Watson scored in the paint to make it 40-34 with 2:19 remaining before the Lady Govs scored five straight points, capped by a McKenna Myers layup off a missed free throw.
It all went for naught as Watson buried her game-sealing 3 on the next possession.
“I really think that once we get the film spatted, they’re going to be sick to their stomach when they see how many extra possessions they had,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “I can’t think of six points off the top of my head where we had bad defensive balance, they get a rebound and nobody is back (to defend).”
And yet, William Blount is less than a year removed from a 25-point loss to Seymour in last year’s Foothills Camp and Retreat Classic, showing that the program is trending in the right direction.
“I hope (this is a sign of how far we’ve come), but they also graduated a really good player in Maci Pitner that not only gave us fits but gave a lot of people fits,” Kallenberg said. “I was just telling the girls in the locker room that I’m not one for moral victories because I can’t stand to lose, but overall, I’m really pleased with a lot of the things that we saw.”
Myers scored a team-high 16 points for William Blount while sophomore Chloe Russell added 10, seven of which came in the opening quarter.
Watson tallied a game-high 21 points, but aside from her, the Lady Eagles lacked offensive consistency as they attempt to learn how to play without Maci Pitner, who graduated after last season.
“There is no doubt that they are still getting used to that and I’m still getting used to that,” Hernandez said. “I think this group collectively can do some things in (Pitner’s) absence that will make us better offensively because now teams have to guard all five instead of just one.
“I told the girls not to worry because there are a lot of things we have to add.”
William Blount boys 81, Seymour 48: The Governors have unleashed a barrage of 3s in years past, and while they still have the capability to shoot from distance, this team seemingly has a different identity.
William Blount utilized its length and depth to win its season opener against Seymour with a relentless attack on the rim, and more importantly, rebounding.
“Tonight, we had an advantage at attacking the rim, and if we did miss shots, we were able to go get the rebound,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “There is no home-court advantage with defensive rebounding. You can take it on the road and you can do it at home. Everybody can do it, it’s just about want-to. It’s not a talent thing, it’s a pride and effort thing.
“We hung our hat on that tonight, and I was very proud of that.”
Caden Windle logged a game-high 20 points for William Blount. Matthew Clemmer (17 points) and Reece Pride also scored in double figures.
Can Soulages paced Seymour with 17 points, but one double-digit scorer was nowhere near enough to overcome more than 30 second-chance points from William Blount.
“When we’re giving up size, we have to learn how to give the little extra things — diving on the floor, taking charges, doing the dirty stuff,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. “Teams that are bigger and longer, they can get away with missing some shots. Teams that are smaller like us, we have to be more fundamental and focus in the details.
“The loss stinks, and we definitely don’t like it, but it’s early in the year and we definitely have some things to work on.”
