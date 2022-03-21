KNOXVILLE — Erin Edmoundson wanted to end her collegiate softball career on a high note.
Following a disappointing senior campaign at Texas Tech a year ago, the Deer Lake, Texas native was looking to use her graduate season to write the final chapter somewhere else. She opted for Knoxville.
While Edmoundson expected to have an impact in the Lady Vols’ bullpen, she has had to take on the role as the team’s ace pitcher with senior Ashley Rogers dealing with injuries and missing most of the first half the season. While Rogers is currently day-to-day, Tennessee has more than gotten by on Edmoundson’s arm.
“I think for me, I always love the big moments,” Edmoundson said. “Those are parts of my softball career that I’ll look back on and be glad that I was in them rather than on the sideline. I want to pick up my teammate Ashley and my other teammates. I want to be there for them, so that’s why I feel like I have to do a job. Transferring here, that’s what I wanted to do was flip my script because my last year (at Texas Tech) was really bad, to be honest.
“It was like, how can I finish my softball career feeling proud of myself and having the idea that I gave it all that I had and that’s how I come in each day.”
Edmoundson has certainly given a lot to the No. 15 Lady Vols (20-8, 3-2 SEC) so far. The left hander currently ranks third among SEC pitchers with a win-loss record of 13-2 and her current 1.56 ERA is tied for 11th, just one spot behind Alabama’s 2021 NFCA All-American Montana Fouts.
Making her mark in one of the toughest leagues in college softball is what Edmoundson had in mind when she left the Big 12 after last season. Having the opportunity to star in big games may not better present itself anywhere more than the SEC, which has had at least one team appear or win the Women’s College World Series 19 of the last 20 seasons.
“Absolutely (playing in big games made playing in the SEC attractive),” Edmoundson said. “I wanted different competition. I had played (SEC teams) one or two games here and there (at Texas Tech) but I think that each week the SEC is just fierce and competitive. I think it’s just different…I just give it all I’ve got, no matter the opponent.”
In the Lady Vols’ most recent outing on Sunday in Game 3 of their series against No. 12 Arkansas, Edmoundson came through in a big-game environment, tossing six strikeouts in seven innings, starting the contest after suffering her second loss in the circle on Saturday.
Edmoundson came in relief of Bailey McCachren and Nicola Simpson in a 5-4 game in the top of the seventh inning, but gave up a Danielle Gibson grand slam to extend the Razorbacks lead in what ended up being a 9-6 series-clinching win.
It might have been deflating for Edmoundson to come back out in the series finale, but she urged Tennessee coach Karen Weekly to give her the chance.
“Erin and I talked (Saturday night) and Erin pitched well enough to win (in Game 2 against Arkansas),” Weekly said. “One mistake got her, but we really didn’t give her the offensive support that we could have and then last night I told her that I put her in there in a tough spot, we can win this game in the bottom of the seventh and we can win this with our ace and hold them in the top half. That didn’t happen, but Erin said, ‘Hey, I’m ready to go tomorrow. I came here expecting to pitch in big games and expecting to be given the ball a lot.’ She’s fully prepared for this mentally and physically and she’s really thriving in this situation.
“Erin is just a special kind of young lady. She takes ownership of everything that happens but she also has a short term memory. She stays pitch-to-pitch out there.”
