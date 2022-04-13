Three shades of blue filled the diamond, but only the royal blue of William Blount went error-free.
The Lady Governors bested Hardin Valley, 6-2, behind flawless defense, aggressive offense and a composure that didn’t wilt despite some wacky moments going against them.
Other than one monster clout off the bat of Savannah Classon in the fifth inning that landed well beyond the center-field fence, William Blount (8-10, 3-4 District 4-4A) used small-ball offense, forcing Hardin Valley (3-9, 1-5) into committing seven fielding errors.
“We wanted to cause havoc,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “We didn’t want to be long-ball or bust. We just wanted to put the ball in play and make their defense work for it. Sometimes, you can cause a little chaos, and I thought we did a good job of that today.”
The Lady Governors completed the game with no fielding errors behind a stellar start for the win by MacKenzie Blevins. The senior yielded one run on just two hits, with eight strikeouts in her five innings of work.
Junior Anna Pugh entered with a 4-1 lead in the sixth. After giving up a leadoff double from nine-spot batter Avery Thrift, chaos of a different sort broke out again when Brooke Taylor placed a bunt that Pugh fielded and fired to first.
Taylor was called safe on a close play, then William Blount appeared to have caught Thrift advancing to third. As the call was being debated, Taylor tried to take second but a throw from Classon seemed to put her out. The field umpire had never turned from looking at the play at third. With both coaches arguing, the final call was to allow Thrift to remain at third while calling out Taylor.
With tensions high on and off the field, Olivia Neely sacrificed Thrift in. Losing pitcher Gracie Gray then singled and stole second, but Classon threw out cleanup batter Addison Ragland to end that threat.
“It got very heated there for a minute,” Leatherwood said. “(Hardin Valley was) getting heated, we were getting heated and the fans were getting heated. We have a motto, ‘Control the controllables,’ so I told them to take a breath and handle business, keep calm despite the chaos. And they did, so I’m really proud of them.”
After the Lady Hawks opened scoring with one run in the third on a triple from Taylor after Thrift was plunked, William Blount responded with three in the bottom half of that inning behind three hits and two of the Hardin Valley seven fielding errors.
On bunts from Olivia Kelly and Chloe Russell, Gray threw away the throw to first. Kaley Turner also bunted safely, and Classon stroked an RBI grounder up the middle after a wild pitch allowed another score and the Lady Govs were up 3-1 through a scoreless fourth frame.
Classon clocked her solo homer with one out in the fifth, and William Blount countered the one Lady Hawk run in the chaotic sixth with runs off hits from Blevins and Turner joined with a hit batter and the last of the Lady Hawk fielding errors on a bunt from Kelly. With the final 6-2 count forged, Pugh pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.
William Blount’s first apparent run came in the second off another controversial moment. With no outs and Abby Barron and Maddie Turner both in scoring position after two more fielding errors, Barron tagged up and raced home on a fly to center from Blevins. Thrift appeared to make a clean catch, but then bobbled the ball and grabbed it just before it hit the turf.
Hardin Valley appealed the run, saying that Baron had left third before the final part of the catch was made and won the argument, made without consult of rulebooks that say otherwise.
William Blount fielders worked flawlessly through seven innings while Hardin Valley was committing its seven errors, and the Lady Govs scored enough runs otherwise to make the controversial calls moot.
Heritage will host the Lady Governors in an in-school game slated to start at 2 p.m. today.
