Alcoa committed 58 errors to take itself out of contention in a 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 loss to Knoxville Central on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Caleigh Carruthers led the Lady Tornadoes (10-15, 4-4 District 3-AA) with six kills and 15 digs. Sophomore setter Lilly Long added six assists and five aces.
Alcoa will attempt to lessen its mistakes when it plays South-Doyle and William Blount in a quad-match that also features Maryville Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.
