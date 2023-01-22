Ethan Edmiston’s tenure as Greenback’s football coach is over.
Edmiston resigned from his position “to have more family time,” he confirmed to The Daily Times. He has two daughters, a 3-year-old and a 10-month old.
“I’m thankful for my time as coach at Greenback,” Edmiston wrote in a text message to The Daily Times.
“I have really enjoyed coaching these young men.”
Edmiston recently completed his second season with the Cherokees. Greenback amassed an 8-13 record in Edmiston’s time at the helm, including a 7-5 mark in Region 2-1A play. It reached the playoffs in both seasons.
He was hired just months before the start of the 2021 season and led Greenback to a 3-7 campaign. The highlight was that the Cherokees went 3-3 in region play and advanced to the first round of the playoffs, losing to Cloudland.
Buoyed by returning contributors and more time for the coaching staff to work with the team, Greenback entered the 2022 season full of optimism. After a 62-0 loss at Boyd Buchanan, the Cherokees rebounded to beat Oneida, 13-10, and blow out Sunbright, 55-14.
Greenback then lost four straight games before winning its final three of the regular season, setting up a first-round playoff matchup at Unaka. The Rangers ultimately eliminated the Cherokees, 44-20.
A Blount County native, Edmiston played football at Maryville High School, where he learned under legendary coach George Quarles, before serving as a student manager with the University of Tennessee football team.
His first head coaching stint was at Union County. After two years there, he took over at Sweetwater, spending four years leading the Wildcats before resigning to work as an assistant coach at the school for two seasons.
At Greenback, Edmiston replaced former coach Greg Ryan, who left to serve as Knoxville Catholic’s offensive coordinator.
Greenback is expected to return quarterback Caden Lawson, who was named the Region 2-A Offensive Back of the Year, and fellow junior Kooper Williams, who was tabbed as the region’s Receiver of the Year.
Edmiston, who is still teaching at Greenback, is excited to watch the players he coached develop while under new leadership.
“There are 10 returning starters on offense and nine on defense,” Edmiston said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing their success this upcoming season.”
Tyler is a sports reporter at The Daily Times. A University of Tennessee alumnus, he previously was the newspaper's cops/courts reporter, as well as the sports editor at The Advocate & Democrat, a fellow APG publication.
