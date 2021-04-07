Junior Ethan Ridderstap hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel The King's Academy to a 10-9 victory over Pigeon Forge on Wednesday at The King's Academy.
Ridderstap's heroics came after the Lions (7-7) surrendered five runs in the top half to relinquish their lead.
Senior Jean Marc Van der Linden tossed a scoreless seventh to secure the win for TKA.
Van der Linden, senior Juan Valle Marquina, senior Ridley Edington and Ridderstap — one through four in the TKA lineup — each had two hits, accounting for eight of the Lions' 12 hits.
The King's Academy will attempt start a winning streak when it hosts Station Camp at 6 p.m. today.
