Tennessee’s Evan Russell is mobbed by his teammates after hitting one of his two home runs during the No. 1 Vols’ 17-4 victory over No. 21 Auburn on April 29 at UT’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.
ESPN issued a public apology during the broadcasts for both the Knoxville and Stillwater regionals Saturday about erroneous information broadcast on Friday.
During Friday’s first-round meeting between Oklahoma State and Missouri State, ESPN announcer Troy Eklund stated on air that Tennessee graduate catcher Evan Russell failed a drug test and was suspended for the remainder of the season. Eklund also added that the entire Tennessee team would be subject to drug testing. The announcer did not cite a source for his information.
Both reports were false.
Eklund apologized for his comments during Saturday’s broadcasts.
“Evan Russell’s absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA or SEC rules,” a Tennessee spokesperson said.
Russell was held out of the regional opener against Alabama State because of what Tennessee coach Tony Vitello described as an undisclosed illness. Russell’s father, Jason, provided an update Saturday morning that Russell has been dealing with anxiety, stress and pressure, causing him to miss No. 1 Tennessee’s 10-0 victory.
Russell was evaluated by doctors Saturday and cleared to play. He caught the final two innings of the Vols’ 12-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday, replacing redshirt freshman Charlie Taylor, who was pinch-hit for in the top of the eighth. He also singled to left in his only at-bat.
"The school and program is going to do what every school and program should do and probably does, and that is protect the privacy when it comes to one of our player’s health," Vitello said. "Obviously tonight, a situation arose where we were able to use Evan.
"Regardless, having him back around is going to make an impact on these guys. He’s going to help our team win. At the end of the day, that is kind of my philosophy; I’m just looking for good teammates in this program. That’s all I have on that topic."
Eklund’s broadcast partner, Lowell Galindo, attempted to cut Eklund off and later repeated the statement Tennessee coach Tony Vitello issued after UT’s win.
There were also multiple incorrect reports from East Tennessee television stations regarding Russell’s absence.
“Thrilled to update that Evan Russell is feeling better and back with the team,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White tweeted. “Sad that over the last 24 hours this young man has had to endure speculation and criticism. In the future I hope that the media will prioritize the health of our student-athletes over unfounded rumors.”
