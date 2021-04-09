Evan Russell registered three hits in four at-bats to lift No.4 Tennessee to a 4-2 victory over No. 9 Florida at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday.
After the Gators (20-10) belted back-to-back home runs to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth, Russell responded with two outs in the bottom if the frame, driving a 1-0 pitch to the warning track in the center field for a two-run double that put the Vols back on top.
Russell clobbered a solo home run with two outs in the eighth to provide Tennessee with an insurance run.
Tennessee right-hander Chad Dallas allowed three solo home runs, but he also struck out 11 batters in seven innings. Sean Hunley retired Florida's final six batters to help Tennessee improve to 8-2 in SEC play.
