An error by Tennessee senior third baseman Jake Rucker prolonged the sixth inning and Vanderbilt took advantage with CJ Rodriguez launching a three-run home run to left to pit Vanderbilt on top.
Tennessee senior Evan Russell punched the left-field wall after watching the ball sail over the fence, reminiscing on all the times he had seen a similar sequence play out over the course of his collegiate career.
The frustration did not last for long in part because this Tennessee team is unlike those of the recent past. The Vols openly discuss the confidence emanating from their clubhouse, and have showcased enough talent and resiliency to back it up.
No. 3 Tennessee did so again, hanging five runs in the eighth — four off a go-ahead grand slam from Russell — to rally for an 8-4 victory to even a three-game SEC series with No. 2 Vanderbilt at one game apiece.
“To see that happen on our field in that big of a situation, it was frustrating a little bit, but with the lineup that we have, I knew we were going to be able to grind it out and at least give ourselves a chance,” Russell said. “We’re never down until we’re out.”
Russell kickstarted the comeback with a solo home run in the seventh after Jayson Gonzalez extended the Commodores’ lead to 4-2 in the top half.
Sophomore outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck led off the eighth with a walk and a single up the middle, respectively, and junior catcher Connor Pavolony was hit on the hand on the ensuing at bat to load the bases for Russell. Pavolony exited the game but an X-ray revealed no fracture.
The Lexington, Tennessee native had homered twice already off one of the best fastballs in the country, possessed by Jack Leiter, and given Luke Murphy’s struggles with commanding his heater, Russell stepped to the plate sitting on a breaking pitch. Murphy obliged on his first offering, and Russell belted it out to left-center.
He became the first Vol to hit three home runs in a single game multiple times in a season, the first time coming against LSU on March 27. His six RBIs marked a career high.
“The previous ABs, I was on the heaters, so I figured he was going to try and get ahead with a breaking ball,” Russell said. “Walking to the plate and hearing the crowd, that’s probably the loudest I’ve ever heard that stadium, and to feel every hit on my body standing up, it almost gave me a little confidence to attack the first pitch because the odds are the pitcher was a little more nervous than I was.”
The Vols (29-7, 10-4 SEC) added one more run in the frame with a RBI groundout by Rucker.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kirby Connell picked up the last three outs in the top of the ninth to force a rubber match at 2 p.m. today.
Tennessee became the first team to win this season when opposing Leiter on the mound. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 6 1/3 innings.
Leiter was matched by senior left-hander Will Heflin, who for the second time this season answered a series-opening loss with a gem. He allowed one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings against Alabama on April 3 and limited Vanderbilt (27-6, 10-4) to four runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings.
“There are ebbs and flows to a series, and when a team throws that first ping on Friday night, there is a little extra determination from the team that lost to come back on Saturday and even it up,” Heflin said. “It’s a little bit of that and then a little bit of being a leader on this team and saying, ‘Hey man, you got to even this up so we can see what it is all about on Sunday.’
“It’s just part of my personality. I like to fight and give our team a chance to win.”
Heflin’s outing and Russell’s heroics give Tennessee a chance to take a series from Vanderbilt for the first time under fourth-year coach Tony Vitello, a victory that would give the Vols sole possession of first place in the SEC East and a case for being voted the No. 1 team in the country — something that may have seemed unfathomable when Russell walked on to Tennessee four years ago.
“Tomorrow is a fresh day,” Vitello said. “On Friday we talked about resetting for Round 2, and Round 2 is involved with Round 1, but it’s separate. You’re not living right if you don’t say the same thing about today.
“Yeah, we have the momentum, but tomorrow is mutually exclusive from today, and our guys need to come with the right approach.”
