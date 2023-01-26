Myles Rasnick has a tattoo on his left forearm that symbolizes his life’s motto since the marking was inked four and a half years ago.
The tattoo consists of three lines weaving around three Japanese letters, all of it circling his arm. Rasnick got the tattoo early in his collegiate career, and the meaning of the Japanese phrase proved to be a perfect message for the journey he was about to undertake.
“It pretty much means that everything is going to be all right,” Rasnick told The Daily Times. “To me, I think a lot of people overthink things and stress a lot of stuff. It’s easy to do with all the stuff that is going on in the world, to get bogged down on things. Especially in basketball, it helps to relax. I can look down and have a sign that everything is going to be alright.”
Rasnick has looked down at the message on his left arm countless times over his basketball journey. Rasnick took a winding path to where he is now — closing in on 1,000 career points and one of the top-three players to come through Maryville College, if you ask his head coach Raul Placeres. He would be the 36th Scot to accomplish the 1,000-point feat.
A product of local private school Knoxville Webb, Rasnick was a preferred walk-on at Division-I ETSU in the 2018-19 season under Jason Shay, but took the next year off from basketball as he transferred to Tennessee and put a greater emphasis on his studies.
However, by his second semester pursuing his marketing degree at UT, Rasnick knew his absence from basketball would be nothing more than a brief hiatus. He filled nearly all his free time with basketball in some capacity, from late nights shooting in Tennessee’s recreation center to volunteering for his alma mater Webb’s boys team.
That’s when an old connection with Placeres came through. He had seen Rasnick in high school when he was scouting his Webb teammate and current Scot Chase Ridenour. At that time, Rasnick was undecided on college basketball, but ultimately decided on the DI route. When Rasnick was ready to continue his journey, it did not take much convincing from Placeres that Maryville was the right place to be.
“I said, ‘I think you could have a really good career here with the years you have left,’” Placeres said. “And I think he would tell you that was probably what he needed to do right from the start, but he wanted to try the whole DI thing. And I get it, but I’m thankful that he came here.”
Rasnick quickly became the face of Maryville. After a solid first campaign in 2020-21, he broke out in 2021-22 as the Scots started the year 18-1 — the best start in team history — and were ranked as high as No. 11 nationally. Rasnick led the Scots in scoring with 15.8 points per game and shot almost 40% from 3-point range, all while playing elite defense en route to being named the 2021-22 USA South Defensive Player of the Year.
Currently at 876 points after scoring 16 in the Scots’ win against Berea last weekend, Rasnick is averaging 17.8 points per game, a pace that would see him eclipse the 1,000 point benchmark in Maryville’s regular-season finale at Piedmont.
However, the personal achievements are not what drives Rasnick: winning games — the main quality that drew him to Placeres in the first place.
“Knowing him, he couldn’t care less,” Placeres said. “He’s never been about that. You hear that a lot from players or coaches, but I’m telling you 100%, he genuinely doesn’t care. He’s always been about winning and he’ll continue to be about winning.”
For all of Rasnick and the Scots’ achievements over the last two-and-a-half years, they have yet to win enough games and finish a season the way they want. The Scots won their conference tournament in the shortened 2020-21 season, but were bounced in the quarterfinal round last year against LaGrange. This year, Maryville’s goal is to win out and host the conference tournament, an achievable objective as it is two games out of first halfway through CCS play.
“All those were cool to see, but we didn’t get to win the championship and go to the tournament like I really wanted to,” Rasnick said. “This year that was kind of the main focus, and now that we’re getting towards that time of season, it’ll be really great to win the conference championship this year, and if we can, go to the (NCAA) tournament.”
There’s no doubt Maryville’s program is in a better spot now that it was before Rasnick, but he can also say the same about himself. Over the years, Placeres became a close friend and mentor, and impacted Rasnick in more important ways than on the basketball court.
“Having an older man being a nice role model, looking out for you as you try to figure out who you are as you go through college, it’s huge,” Rasnick said. “For me especially, he’s definitely helped me grow as a man, and I think now since I’m graduating, I can look back and see that he’s done so much for me.”
That’s why after pursuing an opportunity in professional basketball — he landed a tryout in Atlanta with one of the top overseas programs when the season finishes — Rasnick wants to get back into coaching and give back to the game.
Between the year away from the sport and an internship in the marketing world over the summer, Rasnick knew basketball was the only career for him.
“That one year that I took off from basketball, it really showed me how much that I really cared about the sport,” Rasnick said. “And not even from me personally playing but all the things that you learn from basketball and all the cool things that come with it – being able to travel to new places and meet new people. It’s been a huge part of my life and I want to carry that on and hopefully impact people through basketball the way it’s impacted mine.”
