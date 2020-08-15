Blount County volleyball has been on the rise in recent years, and this could be the season where the area reaches its peak.
The four reigning district champions (Maryville, Alcoa, Seymour and The King’s Academy) believe they have the talent to repeat while the teams that faced an earlier end to the season have aspirations to contend for the title.
Here is a breakdown of the local volleyball scene for the 2020 season, which begins on Monday night.
CLASS AAA
Heritage Lady Mountaineers
Coach: Jason Keeble
2019 Recap: The Lady Mountaineers were left to replace Kailey Keeble, Ashlyn Vandergriff and Kacie McBurnett last season and managed to find their footing during the district tournament. After an up-and-down regular season, Heritage reached the District 3-AAA semifinals before losing to Farragut.
Key Players: Zephanie Snyder (Sr.), Kaitlyn Wilkerson (Sr.), Lexi Patty (Sr.), Haley Jenkins (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Heritage believes it has a deeper team than the one that made it to the state tournament in 2018. The core group of Zephanie Snyder, Kaitlyn Wilkerson and Lexi Patty will be asked to lead the Lady Mountaineers to a top-2 finish in the district tournament and beyond.
Keeble says: “To me, (having that depth) sets the standard for your program. I have a great group of freshmen coming in, and they’re going to be able to see that and keep that competitive edge.”
Maryville Lady Rebels
Coach: Chris Hames
2019 Recap: Maryville found its stride late in the season, winning 13 of its final 14 regular season matches before going on to win the program’s first district championship in more than a decade. However, what looked to be a promising postseason run ended abruptly with a loss to Knoxville West in the region semifinals.
Key Players: Amanda Mack (Fr.), Maggie Sanderson (Jr.), Grace Akard (Jr.), Kylie Hopkins (Jr.).
Comment/Prognosis: Chris Hames comes to Maryville after winning seven state championships in 10 years at Webb School of Knoxville. The road to building a similar dynasty starts with a Lady Rebels team that no longer has 2019 Daily Times Volleyball Player of the Year Meg Mersman, who was a dominant outside hitter that propelled Maryville through last season’s postseason success. Instead, the Lady Rebels will have a more well-rounded offense that can keep opposing teams on their toes, but it will also be without a go-to option when points are needed.
Hames says: “Our expectations are to mirror football. We want to be in the mix of being able to win a state championship. It may take a couple of years to build (to that level) or it may take five years, but I think it is a mindset. It’s going to be a little bit different because it’s a different coach, and we have some different kids in there, but I’ve told the girls our goal is to make state and see how far we can go.”
William Blount Lady Governors
Coach: Kendra Swafford
2019 Recap: The Lady Governors made a splash in District 3-AAA last season, winning their first three district games before ending the regular season with three losses to Heritage, Maryville and Hardin Valley before. William Blount lost to Farragut in the first round of the district tournament.
Key Players: Abby Cross (Sr.), Addison Goforth (Sr.), Makayla Johnson (Jr.), Linsey Stiles (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: A year after winning six games, William Blount won 17 in 2019. The Lady Governors want to continue that upward trajectory this season, but they will have do so without standout Jenna Forster, who graduated and now plays at ETSU. Senior Madison Jones, juniors Gracie Love and Makayla Johnson will be tasked with replacing that offensive production.
Swafford says: “I knew the girls I had coming up could do those things (that Jenna did). It just took me getting their confidence out of them and showing them what they could do. This summer, I pushed that out of them and showed them what their potential is, and I think that it is exciting to see them stepping up.”
CLASS AA
Alcoa Lady Tornadoes
Coach: Sam Thomas
2019 Recap: Alcoa lost 10 of its first 11 matches before entering District 2-AA play, where it went unbeaten during the regular season. The Tornadoes continued in that dominance in the district tournament, winning the title by beating Fulton and Knoxville Central. The season ended the following week after being swept by Gibbs in the region semifinals.
Key Players: Caleigh Carruthers (Jr.), Lilly Long (So.), Emilee Urbina (So.), McKinley Adkins (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Tornadoes leaned on an experienced back row to make up for an inconsistent offense last year, but the roles will be reversed this season. Alcoa boasts one of its tallest teams in recent memory, and if its hitters can sharpen their technique and skill, that should make up for a defense that is going to go through a learning curve.
Thomas says: “Our defense is probably going to be more front-line defense — blocking and trying to get in hitters’ paths with our height — and just try to be solid on the back row and try to lean more on our offense. We still have a long way to go (with the offense), but hopefully it will come along.”
Seymour Lady Eagles
Coach: Kasey Norman
2019 Recap: The Lady Eagles finished with the most wins in program history (22) and won a District 2-AA championship. Seymour lost to Elizabethton in the Region 1-AA semifinals a week later.
Key Players: Lauren Patterson (Sr.), Savannah Kulikowski (Sr.), Carley Gaddis (Sr.), Kaylie Hallcox (Sr.).
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Eagles seem like a program on the rise. Seymour finished fourth in their district in Kasey Norman’s first year at the helm of the program before winning the district title last season. The third-year coach expects to take another jump this season, which is why she scheduled a tough slate of games to try and get the Lady Eagles to the next level.
Norman says: “The competition we’re playing is going to be tough, but we have to play people that are going to help prepare us for the region tournament and prepare us if we make it to sub-state and state. We’re going to get better by playing these high-level teams, and so I’ve just been instilling that in them and hoping they don’t get discouraged if we lose a tough match.”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lady Lions
Coach: Kelly Peterson
2019 Recap: The King’s Academy overcame a roster that featured one substitution to win the program’s first Division II-A East Region championship en route to to their second state tournament appearance in three seasons. The Lady Lions added a quarterfinal victory over BGA to a memorable season before suffering back-to-back losses to Goodpasture and St. George’s.
Key Players: Kolbie Greene (Sr.), Alexa Austin (Sr.), Lauren Collins (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Lions are talented enough to make a second consecutive trip to state, but that will once again be determined by their ability to stay healthy. The King’s Academy will start the season with two injured players, trimming its roster down to six healthy players.
Peterson says: “I always scheduled as much as I possibly could so that we could get people playing and figure out things by the end of the season, but last year I realized when we played too much, we played worse. There’s also a risk for injury, and we can’t afford that. … The thing I’ve learned is less is more.”
TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF PRIVATE SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Maryville Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Makayla Turbyfill
2019 Recap: Maryville Christian went undefeated in league play last season en route to a TAPSA tournament championship.
Key Players: Juliette Wilkerson (So.)
Comment/Prognosis: First-year coach Makayla Turbyfill is still feeling out her team and the opponents she will face throughout the season, but what she saw in the past two weeks of practice is promising. Improved communication is necessary, but when the Lady Eagles do talk to each other, they look like a team capable of competing for the National Association of Christian Athletics championship.
Turbyfill says: “I’ve already told them that I have high expectations for them on and off the court. We have a lot of talent, especially the sophomore class, so I’m definitely not going to take anything less than I know they can give.”
Clayton-Bradley Lady Blazers
Coach: Nicole Whitecotton
2019 Recap: Clayton-Bradley won a total of one game in the program’s first four years before winning close to half of their games a year ago. The Lady Blazers still went winless against TAPSA competition, but the campaign still laid the foundation for what may be a promising future.
Key Players: Izzy Miya (Sr.), Shelby McNeal (Jr.), Hannah Robbins (Sr.), Riley Whitecotton (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Sophomores Sydney Adkins and Layla Bowman make up the strongest defensive unit Clayton-Bradley has had, which allows hitters that had been playing on the back row because of their size to move toward the net. More attacking options makes setter Izzy Miya the centerpiece for a program that is looking to take the next step.
Whitecotton says: “They come into this knowing that they can play the game. They know the fundamentals and the strategies, and so there are these glorious moments where it isn’t just about getting the ball over the net. Instead of focusing on the things that should be muscle memory, they’re able to think two and three steps ahead.”
