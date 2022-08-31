George Quarles spent 18 years as the head football coach at Maryville High School understanding that the expectation each season was 15 wins, zero losses and a state championship.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Famer lived up to that standard for most of his tenure, amassing a 250-16 record with 11 BlueCross Bowl titles.
Six years later, Quarles is once again at the helm of a program with substantive expectations in East Tennessee State. The Buccaneers won the Southern Conference and reached the NCAA Division I Football Championship quarterfinals a year ago and are ranked No. 11 in both the preseason FCS Coaches Poll and the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
“I’ve always said, even before I got a high school coaching job, that I wanted to be at a place where it mattered and where the expectations are there,” Quarles told The Daily Times. “Clearly, I’ve done that again. We had that at Maryville, and coach (Randy) Sanders did a great job here and set the bar pretty high, but that’s what we want. We want to be at a place where they expect to win because I know nobody is going to put more pressure on me than me.”
Quarles, who was named the 19th coach in program history on Dec. 23 after Sanders announced his retirement, will lead ETSU for the first time when it faces Mars Hill at 7:30 p.m. tonight inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
The Buccaneers return seven starters on both sides of the ball, but Quarles’ name is synonymous with offense, and ETSU appears to be equipped to score points.
No returner has more cache than Jacob Saylors, who was tabbed as the Southern Conference Offensive Preseason Player of the Year and a Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American while also being named to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. The senior running back rushed for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns on 143 carries a year ago.
The Buccaneers also return redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Riddell, who completed 211 of his 338 passes for 2,464 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, and junior offensive lineman Tavon Matthews, who was named a Preseason All-American by HERO Sports.
“(Our playing style) is going to be closer to what it was at Maryville than Furman,” Quarles said. “We’re a little bit more of a spread offense. We’re throwing it around a little bit. That’s how I want to play, and I think our kids have enjoyed that.
“I do know this: the group we have is extremely competitive. They love to play, they love to compete and I’m excited about getting to watch them.”
Quarles spent the past five seasons at his alma mater, Furman, as the associate head coach. He also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the final four years of his tenure.
The Paladins made FCS playoff appearances in 2017 and 2019 and won the SoCon regular season championship in 2018 during that span.
“It wasn’t the plan necessarily, but the opportunity presented itself and it was too good to turn down,” Quarles said. “I wanted to see if I could do it.”
The Buccaneers are primed for a strong first season under Quarles, but a scheduled home-and-home series with reigning FCS national champion North Dakota State in 2024 and 2026 is symbolic of the heights the Maryville legend plans to reach.
“Everything is here to be really successful,” Quarles said. “We’re in a great location, we have great fan support, the school and administration is supportive. They got to the quarterfinals last year, and we get to play North Dakota State in a couple years in a home-and-home. That’s who we’re chasing. We want to win conference championships and we want to get to that national championship level, and I really believe you can do it here. I feel very strongly about that.”
