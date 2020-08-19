William Blount has not won more than four games since 2007, but that string of losing seasons is not discernible as it enters a campaign that it vows will be different.
An expectation of finishing .500 for the first time in more than a decade and making the playoffs for the second consecutive season — a feat that has not been accomplished since 2006-07 — is reasonable, but it is not ambitious enough for the Governors.
“That should be a given with how our team looks this year,” senior quarterback Trey Clemmer told The Daily Times. “We’re trying to go all the way this year. That’s not necessarily our goal, but it is our expectation. I know it’s been a long time since that has happened at William Blount, but this is the team that hopefully changes the culture and the expectation for this school as a whole.”
William Blount opens its season against 19-time defending Region 2-6A champion Maryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shields Stadium.
The Governors suffered a 42-point defeat to the Rebels in last year’s season opener, but what occurred after that blowout is the basis for their bubbling confidence.
William Blount knocked off Morristown West the following week and then routed county rival Heritage in the Battle of the Bell two weeks later.
Adversity hit in the form of a four-game losing streak that included a Rivalry Thursday defeat to Sevier County that could have been a win and a competitive loss to Elizabethton, but the Governors responded with a pair of wins over Cleveland and Lenoir City in the final two games of the regular season to end an 11-year playoff drought — with an assist from a last-second field goal by Ooltewah that pushed Cleveland out of the postseason picture.
The Governors were talented last year, and they may be more so this season, but that late-season push highlighted a newfound belief that they belong on the field regardless of who they are playing, the product of a culture change that has been brewing since Philip Shadowens took over in 2015.
“We aren’t giving up,” junior linebacker Eli Turner said. “Last year, we were just a couple of points away in a few of the games. I think this will be the year we finish out those games, and if we do, I think we’re going deep into the playoffs.”
“The county kids around here get beat up pretty good, and so for these kids to have real expectations is good, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t do it on the field,” Shadowens added. “People might think a little bit differently of us (now). Maybe they understand that they have to bring their ‘A’ game, but that means we have to elevate our play because I don’t think we’ll sneak up on teams like we did last year.”
The Governors’ success will be predicated by Clemmer, who enters his third full season as the starting quarterback. He added 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason and looks primed to end his career leading an athletic offense that has more depth on the perimeter.
Junior Bryston Williams will be the featured running back after last season’s leading rusher Micah Franklin transferred to Greenback. The offensive line tasked with paving the way for Williams and protecting Clemmer is replacing three starters, including All-Region selections Brayden Pierce and Ben Kenny.
However, the focus will be on a defense that was plagued by inconsistency a year ago, in part because of the number of underclassmen that started.
The unit returns with a season’s worth of learning experiences, confident that it can be a group that vaults the Governors to the next level.
Junior linebacker Eli Turner, who racked up a team-high 94 total tackles last season, and senior safety Zack Gardner, who logged three interceptions to match the Govs’ high— are two of the main reasons to believe in a bounce-back campaign for a defense with a chip on its shoulder.
“We saw some really good things last year, but we had so many times where we didn’t do what we were coached to do,” Shadowens said. “That comes with playing a ton of sophomores. … People say you can count a loss for every sophomore that you start on Friday nights, and we started a bunch.
“We did some really good things with those young kids, but I’m certainly glad that nucleus that played so much last year is back. We expected a lot from them last year, but I expect even more from them now.”
It will all have to come together if the Governors are to accomplish what has not been done since every member of this year’s team was a toddler.
Five wins and another postseason berth might have been the ceiling for William Blount teams of the past, but this group is setting out to raise those expectations for good.
“I want to be remembered as a group that came to William Blount when it was one way and left having changed it,” Clemmer said. “We feel like we can do some special things, but talking about it is pretty cheap,” Shadowens added. “We have to prove it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.