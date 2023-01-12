When Coen Lovin wrestles for Maryville, he leaves only one thing to be desired: coach Alex Cate wishes he could do it more often.
“Man, (Lovin) is good at wrestling, and he only does it in the winter because he plays golf,” Cate told The Daily Times. “I don’t even get him in the offseason, wish I had him more. He’s a senior at those lower weights … He’s the only one on the bottom end.
“He does a good job at practice and leading by example, ‘Hey, this is how we drill, work hard, that kind of thing.’ His leadership by example has been appreciated, and it’s resulting in lots of wins as well.”
One of those wins for Maryville came Thursday as it defeated Heritage, 69-12, inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
Lovin found victory in his match against James Grimes in the 126 weight class, and the Rebels won 12 matches, compared to two for the Mountaineers.
“Overall, our experienced kids showed out tonight,” Cate said. “We’ve got a very good group of seniors and juniors, and it showed. (Heritage is) kind of rebuilding from not having so many kids last year, but I was very excited about how many kids they did have, and I think we’re going to look forward to some tighter matches in the future with them, for sure.”
Cate was especially interested in the 132-class match, which pitted Maryville’s Daniel Halcomb against Heritage’s Riley Napier. Halcomb won via decision.
“I thought (one) of the better wrestlers we had to go against (was in) the 132 match,” Cate said. “I didn’t even know about (Napier), but I think he was one who wrestled a long time ago, was really good, hadn’t wrestled in a few years and came back. He was tough, so that was a really good match. Glad we came out on top, that was tough.”
Heritage’s first win came in the 106 class, with Brody Sanders defeating George Schwaiger via fall. Its second was in the 152 class, as Nathan McKee bested Collin Walsh, also through a fall.
Longtime Heritage coach Jerry Teaster is back leading the team after retiring for a year, and he’s more focused on growth than wins.
“It’s definitely a rebuild,” Teaster said. “We have two wrestlers from last year. Everybody’s brand new, and we’re just a green team. We’re going to be alright. Kids have got a lot of fight.
“I saw a lot of potential (today). They’re going to do really well. That’s a really great Maryville team. They’ve worked hard to get to where they’re at, hats off to them, I hope they go far. They’ve got an opportunity to get somewhere at the state tournament, and I hope they do. We’re just starting over, and this is part of the start-over.”
Roughly a week-and-a-half remains before the postseason begins, and the Rebels have the endgame in mind. Maryville sent 10 wrestlers to the state tournament last season, and it’s looking to book more tickets this time around.
That certainly won’t be easy, though, as it will have to overcome stiff competition down the stretch.
“I think we’re very (favored) within our region, so we’ve got our sights as a team set beyond that,” Cate said. “We hope to make it through to the state duals, but it will get tough as soon as we get out of the region, so they’ll have to be ready to scrap in that sectional match … We got to the state duals last year, so they’d like to improve on that showing and win some matches when we get there.
“So I hope they can keep this momentum of success they’ve had this season and carry it through.”
