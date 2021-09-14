KNOXVILLE — If Willie Martinez ever needs to update his resume, he may struggle to fit everything on one page.
Martinez has worked for 12 different schools, including both colleges and high schools, in states such as Florida, Georgia and Michigan. He’s even coached at some places twice during a career that began as a graduate assistant at Miami (Florida) in 1985.
The 58-year-old is currently in his second stint as Tennessee’s secondary coach. He worked for former head coach Butch Jones from 2013-16 before being hired by current Vols coach Josh Heupel as part of his inaugural staff.
“I think that the experiences I’ve had have helped me, obviously different types of kids, different types of personalities, how to coach some of them,” Martinez said. “That’s the whole key is not everybody is going to hear it the same way, and not everybody’s going to get it. It’s going to be more visual, probably, for the most part, walkthroughs.
“The communication has to be where you’ve got to understand, ‘How does he learn? How does someone learn? How does he take critique?’ If there’s guys that are really talented, just not mature enough in the process or understand the process, what it takes. And obviously the experiences help you fuel the different types of personalities through the years.”
Martinez coached at Cincinnati, then UCF after his first Vols stint, before Heupel brought him back to Tennessee. And just as he knows his students, Martinez’s players are equally informed on the man who’s been coaching since before they were born.
“He’s good, a great coach,” senior defensive back Trevon Flowers said. “He tells us what to do or how to do it. He wants us to be our best, not just (in) football, but as men, too. Amazing coach and knows what he’s talking about.”
Tennessee’s secondary has seen its ups and downs two weeks into the season. The Vols top three tacklers in its opener against Bowling Green, a 38-6 Tennessee win, were defensive backs Theo Jackson (11), Alontae Taylor (six) and Jaylen McCollough (four).
But the Vols pass defense struggled in Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh, as quarterback Kenny Pickett passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jared Wayne also threw a touchdown on a trick play.
Martinez on Tuesday cited various ways his unit can improve, including communication and finishing tackles, but also praised the habits of certain players, including Jackson, a talented senior on the Vols defense.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to do what I’ve been doing for a long time,” Martinez said. “I’ve been around some really good players that really get it. And when you’ve got the right one like (Theo Jackson), he’s going to make everybody else better on the back end and on the entire team.”
Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech should provide Martinez’s unit a chance to develop more against a lesser opponent. With the season still young, it will also be another opportunity for Tennessee’s defensive backs to impress their coach before SEC play kicks off.
And the well-journeyed Martinez, after decades of coaching, knows what makes a successful starter.
“I think it’s going to be a daily process of how he goes about his business each and every day,” Martinez said. “Whether it’s academics or it’s weight training, the effort they’re putting into everything that they do. Everything matters, everything’s important. How you do anything is how you do everything. … So it’s the accountability part.
“Number two, it’s when they’re given the opportunity and they step on the field in practice and they’re given those reps … that they produce, that they make plays, that they know exactly what to do and they’re productive on a consistent basis.”
