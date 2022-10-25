The Seymour girls soccer team showed no inkling of being tight during its practice Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles were cheerful and laid-back while running through their drills, laughing and giggling, like they are preparing for any ordinary match. But they’re not.
Seymour (14-3-3) is readying for its most important contest of the season, its Class AA state tournament opener against Murfreesboro Central at 6:30 p.m. today at Girls Preparatory School. That fact that the Lady Eagles are not overcome with anxiety at what lies before them speaks volumes to the value that their experienced upperclassmen provide.
“That says a lot about these girls,” Seymour head coach Ron Blaydes told The Daily Times. “It says a lot about the fact they know what’s at stake. I guarantee that they will get out there (Wednesday) and give it everything they’ve got.”
Nine of the current Lady Eagles — seven seniors and two juniors — have competed in the state tournament before. They were the youngest on the pitch the last time Seymour was in the bracket, a first-round exit in 2020 at the hands of East Hamilton. Those nine players now know the pressure and emotions that the tournament brings, and they have been diligent to teach their younger teammates.
“The seven seniors have all been here before,” Blaydes said. “They were here their sophomore year. They saw what happened then. They’ve got that on their minds, and they know what we did wrong then. The fact that they’ve been here is great. We’ve got nine girls that have been on the field at the state level. With that idea, hopefully they’ll be able to bring the younger ones in.”
Look no further than Seymour’s last win for evidence of the senior’s impact, its overtime victory against Tennessee High in the sectional round. The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, but the Lady Eagles were cool under pressure and hit four-of-five penalty kicks after two periods of overtime. Four different upperclassmen — Kaia Howard, Trysta Lane, Nevaeh Ingle and Karlee Edmands — accounted for the scores.
“They are great leaders,” Blaydes said. “They’ve proved that all season long. They’ve never gotten upset or rattled when anything went wrong. It’s just like the game Saturday. They never got rattled. They were like, ‘This is what we’ve got to do, this is soccer. We’re just going to keep going.’ I think that helped the younger players to see this could be done.”
The first thing standing between Seymour and what would be its first state tournament championship is last year’s runner-up, Murfreesboro Central (16-6). Despite dropping its playoff opener, Central went on a run and clinched a state berth with an overtime victory against Valor College Prep.
The Lady Tigers have been a stout defense to conquer all season, outscoring their opponents, 89-13. Central recorded 12 shutouts, but was also potent on offense, with nine matches scoring five or more goals.
“They’re a solid team. That’s what we’ve found out from watching,” Blaydes said. “They’re going to be an extremely tough opponent. But we’re also an extremely tough opponent. We’re probably evenly matched and can get in there and do our very best. I hope the girls walk out on the field and give everything they’ve got.”
If the Lady Eagles play Central the way they know they’re capable of, they would be a match away from Saturday morning’s championship game at Red Wolves Stadium. To the group of girls that have competed together for years and brought Seymour back to Chattanooga, the height of high school soccer in Tennessee, a deep tournament run would mean the world.
“I don’t know if I could even describe it, how much it would mean to them,” Blaydes said. “These girls have been playing together for so long. We’re hoping to be playing on Saturday, and if they could make it there, I don’t if I could calm them down, let’s put it that way.”
