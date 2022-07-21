College football’s “talking season” wrapped up Thursday in downtown Atlanta with the final day of SEC Media Days taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame.
The week-long event covered everything from NIL to rule changes and a number of other controversial topics, but there was nothing controversial when it came to the media’s prediction of who would play for the conference’s championship game in December.
Alabama and Georgia were the overwhelming favorites to meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 3 for the second straight season and the third time in five years. The Daily Times voted the same way, predicting the Crimson Tide to repeat as SEC champions in a rematch of the 2021 national championship. Here is a breakdown of how The Daily Times ranked each team in each division:
SEC
East Tennessee, which is coming off of an impressive campaign in head coach Josh Heupel’s first season in 2021, earned a second-place vote in the SEC East behind Georgia. The Vols have some key pieces back on offense, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Heupel’s offense was all it was billed to be. The Vols scored a lot and shattered program records and much of the same is expected in year two in that system, but the team needs to make vast improvements on the defensive side of the ball which proved costly in all six of their losses last season. Florida takes up the third spot behind Tennessee, although the Gators are breaking in a new coach in Billy Napier and have a tough slate that includes games against Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee in the first month of the season.
Florida will have quarterback Anthony Richardson back with a year of experience under his belt as well as some key transfer pickups on offense, but there could be growing pains as Napier installs his system. The Gators also struggled on defense, but return Gervon Dexter and Brenton Cox, two players I selected on my All-SEC Preseason Team ballot.
Kentucky won 10 games a year ago and quarterback Will Levis returns after an impressive first season with the Wildcats. Running back Chris Rodriguez should complement what Levis can do in the passing game and expect Mark Stoops to run out another solid defense.
The Wildcats schedule is the reason they were not ranked higher than fourth. Kentucky has road games at Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and a late season matchup with Georgia in Lexington. Winning two of those games will be impressive.
South Carolina has been a media darling and there’s reason to be optimistic about a Gamecocks team that won seven games, including a victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, in Shane Beamer’s first season. They also acquired Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler from the transfer portal, but like Kentucky, the Gamecocks will face a daunting conference road slate that starts after a tricky season opener against Georgia State. They go to Arkansas in Week 2 followed by meetings with Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M, plus a road contest at Florida. The middle order of the East could be interchangeable, but the last two picks seem more obvious. Missouri lost 14 starters, including quarterback Conor Bazelak (transfer portal) and running back Tyler Badie while Vanderbilt is seeking its first SEC win since 2019.
SEC
WestOutside of Alabama, the West’s second place could go in any direction between Texas A&M, Arkansas and LSU, but the nod went to the Aggies on my ballot.
The Aggies finally beat the Crimson Tide last year, but the rest of the season was a letdown after a 7-2 start turned into an 8-4 finish.
In Texas A&M’s defense, the Aggies battled injuries, especially at quarterback where starter Haynes King suffered a season-ending injury after just two games. Zach Calzada transferred after starting the last 10 games, but King is back as well as a transfer portal addition quarterback Max Johnson, who had a solid stint at LSU.
Arkansas, which I picked to finish third, made huge strides in Sam Pittman’s second season. The Razorbacks went 9-4 and nearly beat Alabama and Ole Miss, both on the road. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson had a lot to do with that and he’ll lead the offense for the second straight year. Barry Odom’s defense should also be good again with more experience. LSU is the only other SEC program with a new coach other than Florida, but Brian Kelly has a proven pedigree at one of the highest levels of college football and can lead LSU to a top-four finish. Kelly, who spent the the previous 12 seasons at Notre Dame, takes over after the Tigers limped to six wins last year and fired Ed Orgeron midseason.
Kelly has his work cut out for him playing in the West, but LSU is never void of talent. Even with last year’s struggles, the Tigers managed a few upsets over Florida and Texas A&M.
Speaking of talent, Ole Miss lost a bunch off of a 2021 team that reached 10 wins and played in the Sugar Bowl. Record-setting quarterback Matt Corral is gone, but Lane Kiffin made the most of the portal, replacing Corral with USC transfer Jaxson Dart and snagging highly touted running back Zach Evans from TCU. Expect the offense to be good again but matching the production Corral gave will be hard at first, which is why they are slotted fifth. Also in the Magnolia State, Mississippi State is set at quarterback with Will Rogers, but a schedule that features the beasts of the West and Georgia has them looking at a sixth-place finish.
Auburn started off the Bryan Harsin era well, going 7-2 in its first nine games, but things fell off after an upset win over Ole Miss. The Tigers closed out the season 0-5 before three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix transferred to Oregon and Harsin was nearly fired in the offseason.Despite some positives, like running back Tank Bigsby staying with the program and the promise quarterback T.J. Finley showed at times, it’s hard to imagine Auburn having a remarkable turnaround given how its relationship with Harsin has played out so far. It is possible it finds itself in the cellar of the division.
