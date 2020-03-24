Udoka Azubuike battled foul trouble as Tennessee attempted to score a come-from-behind victory over then-No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 25 inside Allen Fieldhouse, but when he stepped back on the court with four minutes remaining, the upset bid ended abruptly.
The Vols made seven of their nine shots in the second half when Azubuike was on the bench after picking up his third and fourth fouls and went 7-for-23 when the senior center was on the court in the final period. In the final four minutes, he logged three blocks and snatched a lob from Tennessee senior guard Jordan Bowden intended for junior forward Yves Pons that would have trimmed UT’s deficit to two.
Kansas finished the season atop the final AP Poll on March 18, but it looked very beatable against a Tennessee team that was NIT-bound with Azubuike on the bench. The Vols outscored the Jayhawks, 34-22, with Azubuike off the court while being outpaced, 52-34, when he was on the court.
Azubuike finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while going 6-for-7 from the floor in 27 minutes, more than enough time to showcase why he was the most dominant player, not only on the floor, but in all of college basketball.
That is why Azubuike received my vote for AP National Player of the Year. I also voted for Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton as my AP National Coach of the Year.
The biggest criticism of Azubuike throughout his career was his inability to stay on the court because of foul trouble, but that limited participation against Tennessee was more of an anomaly this season.
Azubuike averaged a career-low 2.4 personal fouls per game and tallied four or more fouls six times in 31 games. He fouled out once this season.
Kansas ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense (60.6 points per game) and third in shooting defense (37.5%) because it got a career-high 27.7 minutes per game from the best defensive anchor in college basketball.
Box plus/minus estimates the points per 100 possessions a player contributed above a league-average player, translated to a team average, and Azubuike ranked second in the nation with a box plus/minus of 14.3, a mark buoyed by his defensive box plus/minus of 8.7, which was the fifth-best in the country.
Azubuike was also remarkably efficient on the offensive end, leading the nation in field-goal percentage (74.8%) — 6.9% higher than the second-most efficient shooter, McNeese State’s Shemarkus Kennedy, who shot 67.9% from the floor.
Azubuike posted a player efficiency rating of 31.3, which ranked ninth in the country, and snagged 21.5% of all available rebounds when he was on the court, which was the 10th-highest percentage in the nation.
The case for Hamilton is a lot less complex.
Florida State lost its only two double-digit scorers from a year ago to the NBA — Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann — and was picked to finish fifth in the ACC preseason poll.
The Seminoles, equipped with a deep rotation that featured 10 different players averaging double-digit minutes, went 26-5 (16-4 ACC) to win the first ACC regular season title in program history while coming in at No. 4 in the final AP Poll.
