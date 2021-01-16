KNOXVILLE — Tennessee took the extra time it received to prepare for Vanderbilt after the first meeting of a scheduled back-to-back between the two in-state rivals was postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt program, focusing on ball-screen defense.
It paid off as the Vols limited the Commodores to their second-lowest offensive output of the season in an 81-61 victory on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Vanderbilt is a very difficult team to get ready for because they really work hard and do a really terrific job at the point of impact on ball screens, but then they really attack your help defense, your gap defense,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “It puts a lot of pressure on you because if you don’t handle the point of attack at the ball, they’re going to get you.”
Vanderbilt’s success as an offense starts with sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who entered ranked second in the SEC in scoring (21.6) and assists (5.8) per game, but UT (10-1, 4-1 SEC) contained him for the most part.
The Vols limited Pippen to five points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half while forcing him to commit three turnovers. The Commodores shot 30.8% from the floor in the opening period as a result.
“You look at Scotty Pippen Jr., again, they’ve got to feel wonderful as a staff about how much they have helped him improve,” Barnes said. “He handles the ball a lot for them, and they’re going to use him a lot in ball screens. They do a lot of different things to get him in different spots on the floor so he can effective.
“If you get out too far, he will split it. He gives you a lot of different looks. Coach Stackhouse moves him around a lot and runs him off a lot of triple and double screens to get him where he wants to get him.”
Pippen’s ability to utilize ball screens and attack forces opposing defenses to collapse, creating a bunch of wide-open 3-point attempts for a Vanderbilt team that entered as the fourth-best 3-point shooting team in the conference (35.3%).
Tennessee has struggled in recent weeks defending the 3-point line, allowing four of their last five opponents to shoot better than 34.8% from distance — the NCAA average last season was 33.5% — with three of those opponents shooing 40% or better. The execution of its ball-screen defense, however, resulted in fewer clean looks, and Vanderbilt made five of its 23 3-point attempts.
“They just got us out of rhythm a little bit and turned up their pressure,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “I don’t think we handled it as well as we could have. We did a good job of getting our feet in the paint early in the game and doing what we talked about. … You can get some good shots if you get it in the paint twice, but we were settling a little bit there in the first half. They went on a run from that, and the second half was similar.”
The Vols will hope to continue building upon an already elite defense when they travel to Florida on Tuesday (TV: ESPN, 7 p.m.).
“(Vanderbilt is) looking to hit you with it hard, which is good for us to get prepared for because we are getting ready to play teams that screen it even more with different guys,” Barnes said. “From a standpoint of practicing something that we probably needed a lot of work on, we had a week to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.