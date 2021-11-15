When COVID-19 derailed Italia Kyle’s sophomore softball season before it began, she immediately started planning for her junior campaign.
With team activities cancelled and facilities at Alcoa High School closed off, Kyle found a way to keep improving her game after helping the Lady Tornadoes to the TSSAA State Tournament as freshman in 2019.
“Over the COVID season I did a lot of work at home,” Kyle told The Daily Times. “I never really stopped. I did a lot of work at home and I never really stopped doing things on my own. I would get out and run and try to do some workouts. I would hit on my own all the time because that was the only thing I could do.”
Even though that extra work wasn’t asked of her, it paid off for Kyle last season as she was named an All-District and All-County player, as well as the team’s Most Valuable Player after recording a .379 batting average and notching seven home runs and 26 RBI in 2021.
“I think (working out during the cancelled season) really put into play how well I played my junior year,” Kyle said. “I didn’t really think about it in the moment, but now that I say it over again (I think it really showed my dedication).
Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey noticed the difference in Kyle between her first and third year in the program because of that dedication and it came as no surprise to her when she heard about what Kyle was doing with her “time off.”
It also came as no surprise when Tusculum University offered Kyle a scholarship for her services with the Pioneers’ softball team.
Kyle signed on to play with the program to continue her career at the collegiate level on Monday at the Alcoa High School lyceum.
“(Kyle) is the first player to the field and the last one to leave,” Fekete Bailey said. “She’s the first to ask for extra work. She’s in the cages when everybody else is at home on the sofa and that’s why she’s up at the table today. “Italia is a special talent. I think she’s going to be successful at the next level.
“One of the reasons why coaches coach is to make a difference and give back to the game. I just really enjoy being able to share my love of softball with young players and she’s a special kid with a special talent. I’m just excited for her.”
For Kyle, signing was a well-earned reward between the years of being a four-year player for the Lady Tornadoes and competing in the travel softball circuit for a team out of Chattanooga during the summers.
“It feels amazing,” Kyle said. “I feel like I made the right decision for myself and having all of the people here to support me, it just feels amazing to have people that love and care about me.”
As a former college softball player herself, having played for head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly at the University of Tennessee between 2003-06, Kyle leaned on Fekete Bailey’s experience during the recruiting process, from accompanying her on official campus visits to Tusculum’s Greeneville campus to the advice on what steps to take.
“She pushed me in the right direction,” Kyle said. “Obviously, she couldn’t do it for me, she made me do it for myself, but she pushed me along and told me what I needed to do and I did what I needed to do.”
Ultimately, the decision to choose Tusculum came down to the relationships she built with the Pioneers’ coaching staff and current players. The accommodating nursing program that the school offers was also key.
“I picked (Tusculum) because I really like the coach,” Kyle said. “(Julie Hubener) gave me a really good vibe and I’ve been to her camp before. I like the way that she coached because she coaches a lot like coach Bailey. I also want to go into nursing and that’s the one school that will actually work with you and let you do the major that you want.
“Other schools won’t let you do nursing and play softball because they interfere with each other, but I was able to talk to a player who was going through the nursing program and she was telling me how well the professors worked with her, so I think that’s what really pushed me to go there.”
