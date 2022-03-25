Will Vance has always been willing to make the trip.
“He doesn’t live across the street from the school. He’s got a 20, 30-minute drive to get here every day,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “He’s here all the time, putting in work on his own, bringing his mom, his sister, texting teammates to find somebody to feed the machine for him or give him some flips or some tosses.
“Thanksgiving, day after Christmas, it doesn’t matter, he’s down here working. It’s paid off because he’s having a good start to the year this year and I’m just really proud of him.”
Those long trips for extra reps yielded more than just a short-term payoff. They helped Vance earn a spot at the next level, as he signed with the Johnson University baseball program on Friday at William Blount High School.
“It’s a great school,” Vance said. “Coach (Ryan) Bruce up there, he’s been great to me and my family, talking to me and taking me and my buddy out on a visit up there, looking at the campus. I knew it was a place that I really liked, in a good area, not too far from home, (where) I could really go and I feel like make an impact.”
Vance plays first base and outfield for William Blount, and he expects to play “a little bit of everywhere” for Johnson, but where he truly makes an impact is at the plate, able to go long on any given at-bat.
“Offensively, he’s a big, strong kid,” Young said. “He’s still got to fine-tune a few things, but he’s a big kid. He’s got good hand-eye coordination. He can hit the ball really well. He’s got some pop obviously because he’s such a strong kid. Offensively, that’s his strength. He’s versatile defensively. We’re playing him at first and then some corner outfield spots. He pitches a little bit. So he’s got some versatility defensively as well.”
“I like hitting the ball,” Vance added. “It’s really what I do.”
Vance hasn’t just boosted his baseball skills during his time with the Governors, either. His overall well-being improved, too, as the William Blount community embraced him when he first came to the school.
“Coming here my sophomore year, I was going through a ton of mental struggles,” Vance said. “Everybody goes through that; everybody knows how it is. When you can have a system like that, people who really care about you, it makes everything easier.”
The Governors compete in a more-than-intimidating district that includes powerhouse Farragut and other county teams Heritage and Maryville, which has allowed Vance to hone his skills against some of the best teams the area has to offer.
That, as well as those long drives and workout sessions, have given the hard-hitting, versatile Vance a chance to make an impact in college baseball, and he’s ready to make the most of that chance.
“We play in a really tough district,” Vance said. “We’re seeing good arms all the time, (Division) 1 commits, D-2 commits, NAIA commits, just the whole thing. I think that playing good baseball at this level is really going to absolutely translate to the next level.”
