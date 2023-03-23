In five of its seven turns at the plate, William Blount put runners into scoring position. Wrapped up in a tight pitching duel, the failure to convert those chances into runs cost the Lady Governors in a 2-1 loss to Hardin Valley Thursday evening.
A lack of timely hitting, two steal attempts thwarted by the strong arm of Lady Hawk catcher Alex Souders and a batter interference call all helped limit the offense for William Blount (4-2, 0-2 District 4-4A) to a single run scored in the bottom of the third frame.
“We had moments where we got them on, but our momentum was either killed or we didn’t get them over and get them in,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “It’s just executing, ‘Get them on, get them over, get them in,’ and we just didn’t execute.”
The pitching trio of seniors Rayane Hamilton and Anna Pugh along with freshman Katee Owens countered well the performance of Gracie Gray, but the hard-throwing Lady Hawk earned the win with a clutch close-out in the seventh frame to wrap up her complete-game 6-hitter.
Hardin Valley (3-1, 1-1) scored in the first inning with a run-producing single from cleanup Kaitlyn Mann after a one-out Texas leaguer from Ayla Perry and a sacrifice from Gray.
Two hits and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs in the William Blount third. After an infield pop-up, lead batter Abi McCauley tied the contest at 1-1 on a left-field fly from Savannah Rea, but a ground-out ended that rally prematurely..
In the second inning, William Blount put two runners on with one out but Gray got a strikeout then walked off undamaged when Lady Gov Kaley Turner was called out for interference when
Souder’s throw to third after a passed ball hit Turner just as she had stepped outside the box.
The fourth inning was the first at-bat in which William Blount didn’t strand two, but that was partly due to Souders gunning out Karly Rule on a steal attempt after the Lady Gov first baseman had reached to open the inning on a Gray fielding error.
Hardin Valley scored in the top of the seventh from the bottom third of its order, on an infield error, a sacrifice bunt and double from Avery Thrift.
Pinch-hitter Destiny Toomer lined a single down the right-field line to open the final William Blount chance, but Souders gunned down pinch-runner Kinsley Bolton on the next pitch. A hit batter and Gray’s one walk of the game put two runners on, but Gray induced an infield pop and ground-out to claim the victory.
Starter Hamilton went four innings, yielding five hits and the first-inning run. Pugh was strong in relief for two innings but bobbled a pop-up to put the eventual winning run on first base to start the seventh. After Thrift’s double down the left-field line drove in the go-ahead run, Owens recorded the final two outs but after the damage was already done.
“We are more competitive than we were last year,” Leatherwood said. “We were prepped and ready. (Gray) was really the difference-maker for them.”
William Blount travels to Knoxville Central for a non-district contest today with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
