ATLANTA — It wasn’t long after the introduction of name, image and likeness legislation last summer that Alan Hooker pitched an idea to his sons Hendon and Alston.
The aim was for Hendon and Alston, both college football quarterbacks at Tennessee and North Carolina A&T, respectively, to use NIL to give back to their communities, so the two co-wrote a faith-based book for young athletes titled “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”
Faith and family were two inspirations for the book for the Vols’ sixth-year signal caller.
“Growing up in the church, faith is big in my family,” Hooker said. “(I’m) trying to instill that in my little cousin, Landon Hooker, he’s 6-years-old. All he wants to do is play ball all day, so we’re trying to encourage him a little bit more, so we made kind of a more appealing book to kids, but everyone can indulge in some scripture for sure.”
Count Jace Heupel, the son of second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel as a fan of the book.
“I haven’t read (the book) all the way from front to cover,” Heupel said. “I made it three quarters of the way through before my son (Jace) grabbed it out of my hands. He absolutely loved it.”
According to Heupel, Hooker’s decision to use NIL to encourage others falls in line with everything else he has seen him do since transferring to the program from Virginia Tech in December 2020 and eventually taking the starting quarterback job early into the 2021 season.
On the field, the Vols have benefitted from Hooker’s leadership. He was among the nation’s top quarterbacks statistically last season, taking charge of Heupel’s high octane offense, but it’s off of the field where Hooker has also made an impact, particularly in the Knoxville community.
NIL has been a means for making that happen and an example Heupel uses to tout its benefits for college athletes.
“(What Hooker has done) is a natural part of NIL,” Heupel said. “... For Hendon, who’s got a deep faith and understands the road that he’s traveled, having an opportunity to pay it back to the youth in Knoxville and across this area is important to him. I think that’s a great example of an opportunity through NIL that makes a lot of sense.”
The concept of NIL hasn’t been as warmly welcomed by everyone. With very little NCAA oversight, there has been growing concern that the programs with the most wealth and resources will have a monopoly on the best players, creating less parity in college football.
That debate has dominated much of the offseason fodder and included a public back-and-forth between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher after the Aggies reeled in a historic 2022 recruiting class.
Hooker sees it differently. For him, it’s been an opportunity to grow his leadership beyond the locker room. That was one of the reasons he came to Tennessee after three seasons as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback.
“I came here to be a leader at Tennessee, to be a positive light in the community and in my teammates’ eyes as well.” Hooker said. “I want to lead them in the right direction, not just on the field but off the field, whether that be me giving them advice on how to manage their money or how to change a tire. It’s different things that are intertwined into that leadership position.”
He continues to serve as an NIL ambassador of sorts for Tennessee athletics, recently traveling to New York City with teammate and Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman with Spyre Sports Group, one of the collectives paying UT athletes for their name, image and likeness rights across different sports on campus.
The purpose of the trip was to network and educate themselves on NIL. The two players even had their faces posted on the side of the iconic NASDAQ building in Times Square, one of the stock exchanges that Hooker himself day trades with his sister.
Just as he has used his book to help young athletes, he hopes to use what he’s learned about NIL to prepare himself and his teammates for life after football.
“It’s a great thing for us to be able to venture out and learn things that we’re interested in,” Hooker said. “Not just football, but business but putting us in a business mindset early on in life. I think it’s a cool thing.”
