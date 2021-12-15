George Quarles’ recruitment of Carson Jones started years before the two had ever had a conversation about college football.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt reached out to his mentor when Jones was a freshman and informed him that the Rebels had a quarterback that fit the mold of a Division-I quarterback in regards to size. Whether the arm talent matched the physique would have to wait a year, but there was no question it did by the time Jones was preparing for his first start under center as a junior.
“Derek told me from the start that if I could get him, I need to get Carson,” Quarles told The Daily Times. “We’ve had a lot of great quarterbacks at Maryville, including Derek, and he (Hunt) said he’s up there with the best we’ve ever had.
“That’s all I needed to hear because obviously I trust Derek. He and I both look for the same things, and I know if Carson is coached by Derek that he’s going to be well-coached.”
As Furman’s recruitment of Jones picked up over the summer, the only drawback was a packed camp schedule that could have potentially prevented Furman coach Clay Hendrix from seeing Jones throw in person.
Jones fit in a visit to Greenville, South Carolina, on July 16 and the Paladins offered Jones on the spot. Four days later, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller announced his verbal commitment, and on Wednesday, he made good on it by signing with Furman during a ceremony at Maryville High School.
“(Quarles) kind of recruited me behind the scenes without me even knowing,” Jones said. “Coach Hunt was telling me that he was calling and asking how I was doing and how I was playing.
“When I went down there, it felt right. It felt like the place I needed to be at.”
Most quarterbacks signing to the next level have to adjust to a new offensive system, but Jones steps into a situation where he will know most of the essentials.
Quarles coached Maryville from 1999-2016 before joining the Furman coaching staff when Hendrix, Quarles’ roommate in college, was hired. Hunt inherited the Rebel program and runs a near-identical offense to the one Quarles utilized at Maryville.
“I think there will be comfort there knowing that they are doing similar stuff to what we do here,” Jones said. “He told me that I’ll be ready to go and I’ll know what to do, so I think I’ll have an advantage going in there.”
Jones completed 158 of his 206 passes (76.7%) for 2,175 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing one interception en route to being named a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist this season. As a junior, he went 149-of-197 (75.6%) for 1,967 yards, 22 touchdowns and a pick.
Furman does not want to put undue pressure on one of its top prospect’s shoulders, but Jones has the potential to lead the Paladins to a Southern Conference championship and a deep run in the Football Championship Series playoffs.
Quarles hopes that is the case, but he is content knowing that he is adding a quality kid who will benefit the program no matter what stats he puts up.
“We’ve been wanting a Maryville kid for awhile,” Quarles said. “We missed on a couple that we tried to get, so I’m excited to finally get one over here. I just know what he’s done and the program he’s been in, so I think he’s going to help us both on the field and off the field in the locker room because he’s a winner and a great leader.
“He checks a lot of boxes, so we’re really excited about him.”
